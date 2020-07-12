Oxford turn down Wembley visit ahead of League One play-off final

1:49 Oxford United boss Karl Robinson says his squad are full of excitement ahead of the League One play-off final and welcomes any nerves the players have Oxford United boss Karl Robinson says his squad are full of excitement ahead of the League One play-off final and welcomes any nerves the players have

Oxford have turned down the chance to visit Wembley before Monday's League One play-off final, manager Karl Robinson has confirmed.

Ahead of their play-off final with Wycombe , Robinson revealed he asked his players if they would prefer a pre-match tour to acclimatise to their surroundings and they rejected his offer.

The U's are gearing up to fight for a place in next season's Championship, and though the match will take place behind closed doors, Robinson insisted any match at Wembley is special.

"It's something they preferred not to do. I don't know whether Wycombe are going. If they do they may think we're being arrogant by not going, but that's certainly not the case," Robinson said.

"I just know that we feel when we turn up on Monday we'll be ready and that's the most important thing.

"Wembley's always special and a place that creates memories, but the best time to use your phone is after the match.

"And if you don't get that chance to celebrate, and take pictures, then you don't deserve that chance.

"There's no right way, there's no wrong way; this was just the choice of my players."

Oxford are aiming for a return to the second tier for the first time since 1999 while Wycombe are vying for a place in the Championship for the first time in their history.

A winner-takes-all play-off final featuring Oxford and Wycombe might have been a surprise for some in pre-season but Robinson is keen for his players to relish the opportunity.

Asked if Wembley can retain its magic without the fans, Robinson, whose Oxford side beat Portsmouth in the play-off semi-finals, added: "It's Wembley, I've cried there, as a fan I've enjoyed winning there.

"I've been there and won as a coach, and I've had many, many memories going there for different reasons. And it's always special.

"It is the home of football. If you ever get bored with going to Wembley, even if there's nobody there, then you don't like football.

"Of course it's a much better place full of people, supporting and cheering, but we're really looking forward to this."

As the coronavirus fallout continues to hit football, Robinson admits Oxford's only chance of retaining all of their current squad is to win on Monday and secure promotion.

Robinson has previous experience of leading sides out of League One having achieved the feat - albeit automatically -with Milton Keynes Dons in 2015.

He also paid tribute to his group of players and recognised both they and Wycombe stand on the cusp of a special achievement.

"I'm immensely proud of all my players and they know what they mean to me," said Robinson.

"They know that I'll always be there for them now, for the rest of their careers, I'll always be at the end of a phone.

"It's a relationship I have with all my players. There's players at the top level who still phone me and ask things.

"And it's purely because when players wear a shirt for a football club or play for me, and they show me the respect by the way they conduct themselves with each other, I'll always be there for them throughout the course of their careers.

"This is a group of people I want to keep together for a long time.

"And the only way we can keep this team, I hope, is by finding ourselves at the next level, where a lot of my players keep telling me every single week that's where they deserve to be."