Mark Sampson: Stevenage coach's FA charge of making racist remark found not proven

Mark Sampson had a personal hearing earlier in January

A charge against Stevenage first-team coach Mark Sampson that he made a racist remark towards a former colleague has been found not proven.

The former England Women head coach was charged with misconduct by the Football Association in November over the alleged incident.

But a hearing held earlier this month found the charge not proven by an Independent Regulatory Commission and dismissed it, the FA said in an announcement on its official website on Monday.

Sampson was charged by the FA in November after an allegation by a former coach at the League Two club.

Stevenage, who moved off the bottom of League Two after beating Cambridge on Saturday, said in September that racism allegations surrounding their caretaker boss had "no foundation", after conducting their own investigation.

The 37-year-old was accused of having made the remark to a coach who used to work with the club earlier this season and it was alleged the comment was aimed at a player during a conversation about transfer targets.

Sampson insisted he would fight to clear his name after being left "devastated" by the FA charge.

After revealing the outcome of the case on Monday, an FA statement read: "It was alleged that a comment made by the Stevenage FC first-team coach breached FA Rule E3(1) as it was improper and/or abusive and/or insulting.

"It was further alleged that the comment also constituted an 'aggravated breach', which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as it referenced race and/or colour and/or nationality.

"Mark Sampson denied the charge and requested a personal hearing that took place at Wembley Stadium on 9 and 10 January 2020."