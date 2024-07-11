Euro 2024 final: Will England get a bank holiday if Three Lions beat Spain and win the European Championships?

England are one win away from claiming their first European Championships - but will the country get a bank holiday if Gareth Southgate's side beat Spain in Sunday's Euro 2024 final?

Southgate's side are preparing for their first major tournament final on foreign soil after beating Netherlands 2-1 in a dramatic semi-final win on Wednesday night.

And should England come out on top on Sunday, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has hinted that a bank holiday could be one of the ways to "mark the occasion".

"I don't want to jinx it. I went to the last Euros final and I don't want to go through that again so I don't want to jinx anything," he told ITV News.

"We must mark it in some way. The most important thing is getting over the line on Sunday."

The Prime Minister's declaration is similar to the one he made three years ago when the England men's team reached the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, where he directly called for a bank holiday in the event of a Three Lions victory.

The Labour leader said at the time: "History has been made. If we win on Sunday, the country should get the chance to celebrate it properly with an extra bank holiday, granted in the name of the England team."

When the Lionesses reached the Women's World Cup final in 2023, coincidentally also against Spain, the Labour leader also called for a bank holiday.

However, the Conservative government in power at the time ruled out the possibility of a bank holiday in the event of England winning. The Lionesses went on to lose the final 1-0 to Spain.

On Thursday, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey also directly called for a bank holiday should England end up as Euro 2024 winners.

"The Three Lions are playing their first ever final on foreign soil, and if they bring it home, the government should bring home a bank holiday to celebrate," he said in a statement.

"England deserves the chance to celebrate a once in a generation event. Who knows, we might even get decent weather."

How are bank and public holidays handed out?

Bank holidays and public holidays are created by Royal Proclamation, with the head of state acting on the advice of ministers. The Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) is the government department responsible for bank holidays.

After England reached the final by beating the Netherlands on Wednesday night, King Charles said in a statement: "My wife and I join all our family in wishing you the warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the UEFA European Championship - and in sending our very best wishes for Sunday's match.

"If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder-goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation's collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated! Good luck, England."

