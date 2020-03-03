Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey's game time does not concern Wales manager Ryan Giggs

Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey started for Wales just once in 2019

Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey's playing time at Real Madrid and Juventus is not an issue for Wales manager Ryan Giggs.

Bale has made just five appearances for the La Liga leaders since the turn of the year, while Ramsey has appeared more in that time, starting five of Juventus' eight league matches.

The Wales boss will be hoping the pair are both at the top of their game for Euro 2020, it will be Wales' second successive European Championship having never qualified for the tournament before.

On Bale, Giggs said: "He's done OK this season Gareth regarding games. Obviously the last couple of weeks he has not featured but the hope is for every player that they get enough games.

"There's always that balance that you don't want them to play too many games but you want them playing games as well so they come into the summer fresh."

Wales drew the Republic of Ireland, Bulgaria and Finland in Tuesday's UEFA Nations League draw.

Giggs will be hoping Bale and Ramsey feature more for Wales in 2020 after the pair started just once together for their country in 2019, a 2-0 win over Hungary in November in Cardiff which ensured qualification.

On Ramsey, Giggs said: "I've always said he's at a fantastic club. It's his first year, I think he's done well, scored the winner a couple of weeks ago and obviously he was a big reason for us qualifying with his contribution in that last game against Hungary scoring two goals.

"Again, Aaron is someone who has been playing pretty regularly throughout the season and we're looking forward to him meeting up."

Wales' next international is against Austria, live on Sky Sports Football on March 27