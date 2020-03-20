Euro 2021: Euro 2020 still official name despite postponement

UEFA confirmed Euro 2020 would be postponed until 2021 following the outbreak of COVID-19

The European Championships in 2021 will still be referred to as Euro 2020, despite the tournament's postponement.

The tournament will be played between June 11-July 11, 2021.

The postponement of Euro 2020 was announced earlier this week as UEFA deemed the health of all those involved as priority amid growing concerns surrounding the outbreak of coronavirus.

Within the unprecedented decision, it was further agreed that a major priority for UEFA is to allow every opportunity for the current domestic season to be completed.

UEFA have also confirmed that the 12 countries selected to host matches throughout Euro 2020 will remain the same going into the tournament in the summer of 2021.

UEFA stated: "We trust that all of our venues will remain the same, ensuring the tournament remains true to its original vision of staging a truly Europe-wide event."