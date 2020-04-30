Euro 2020: Denmark Football Union reaches UEFA extension over host city Copenhagen

Denmark were drawn with Finland, Belgium and Russia in Group B of Euro 2020

The Danish Football Union has agreed an extension to its deadline with UEFA to determine whether it can host its four Euro 2020 matches as planned next year.

Copenhagen, one of 12 host cities selected for the delayed tournament, now set to run from 11 June to 11 July 2021, is also due to host the start of the Tour de France next summer.

The Danish football authorities now have until May 8 to determine whether it can fulfil its allocated fixtures in the 24-team tournament pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The DBU has told Sky Sports News: "The City of Copenhagen and DBU are still working intensively to create solutions to make room for the European Championships in June 2021.

"Negotiations are progressing positively."

FC Copenhagen's Parken Stadium is due to host Group B games (Denmark vs Finland, Denmark vs Belgium and Russia vs Denmark) as well as a last-16 tie.

"To hold the European Championships in Copenhagen is an historic opportunity, and at DBU we will do everything to make it happen," said DBU president Jesper Møller, who told Danish media at the weekend there was a "50/50 chance" of being able to host the matches.

"It is positive that there is progress in the negotiations and that we will have extra time to try to create a solution where there can be both a football festival and the Tour de France in Copenhagen within a few weeks, in the summer of 2021."

UEFA had set April 30 as a rough deadline for all host nations to confirm their availability to stage their matches.