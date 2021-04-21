Euro 2020: Republic of Ireland government does not expect to meet UEFA demand for 25% stadium capacity in Dublin

The Irish government does not expect to be able to meet UEFA's demand of filling stadiums to 25% capacity for Euro 2020 games in Dublin, deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar has said, describing such a move in June as "too soon".

The delayed European Championship tournament is due to be hosted this summer in 12 cities across the continent for the first time.

UEFA, who are set to make a decision on the host cities on Friday, have yet to receive government backing in Germany (Munich), Spain (Bilbao) and the Republic of Ireland (Dublin), with details on how many supporters will be allowed in for matches in those cities yet to be announced.

"We're just very cautious about that. We just think June is too soon. I think if they continue to insist on that (having 25% of the stadium full), it'll be hard for it to go ahead quite frankly, which is unfortunate," Varadkar said.

While Ireland has one of Europe's lowest incidence rates of COVID-19, the government plans to reopen sectors very gradually, with most shops due to stay shut until at least May and hotels potentially only opening in June.

Ireland, whose team failed to qualify for Euro 2020, is due to host three Group E matches between Poland, Slovakia and Sweden at Dublin's Aviva Stadium from June 14, followed by a last-16 tie on June 29.

Decision on capacities for Euro 2020 host cities 'delayed until Friday'

Nine of the 12 host cities have already given assurances over a minimum capacity for crowds, with Wembley confirming that 25 per cent - around 22,500 fans - will be able to attend the initial three group stage matches and round-of-16 fixture that will be held there.

It is also hoped more fans will be able to attend the semi-finals and final.

Hampden Park will also have up to 25 per cent of the venue's capacity (around 13,000 fans) available to fans for the four Euro 2020 games scheduled to be played there.

Bilbao and Dublin are each due to host three group matches and a round-of-16 game, while Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena is scheduled to stage three group matches and a quarter-final.