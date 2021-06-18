England 0-0 Scotland: Player ratings from Euro 2020 clash at Wembley

England player ratings

Jordan Pickford - 8

Excellent save to deny O'Donnell's volley was one thing - the strength to palm the shot so quickly away was impressive rather than a fault to criticise.

Reece James - 5

Produced a delicious cross for Kane to head narrowly wide, but generally cautious on his promotion to the starting eleven and didn't add the verve or speed to England's wide work that was expected before the game. Reluctance to go forward with the ball was a consistent source of frustration.

Image: John Stones heads against the post early on

John Stones - 6

Made the critical block to intercept Adams' goal-bound shot in the opening minutes, but really should have put England ahead shortly after when his free header cannoned onto the post.

Tyrone Mings - 8

Scotland's direct style may well have played to his strengths, but that shouldn't detract from his excellence against the visitors' aerial threat. One of the few England players to come out of the game with his reputation enhanced.

Luke Shaw - 7

Took a heavy whack within the opening ten seconds but picked himself up to give a good performance on the left flank.

2 - Since the new Wembley opened in 2007, this was only England’s second ever goalless draw there in a competitive fixture - also drawing 0-0 in October 2010 against Montenegro in a European Championships qualifier under Fabio Capello. Nullified. #ENG #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/dmATGECg6b — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 18, 2021

Kalvin Phillips - 6

Notably adventurous with his runs forward from midfield - his work for the winner against Croatia has clearly whetted the appetite. But not as influential as he was in England's opening game and not immune from criticism about England's slow build-up work.

Declan Rice - 5

England's steady Eddie in front of their defence, but, like Phillips, struggled to impose himself on Scotland's midfield.

Image: Phil Foden tries to control the ball under pressure from Grant Hanley during England vs Scotland

Phil Foden - 5

Didn't play poorly by any means but the Man City winger has yet to ignite in the tournament. No surprise when he was the first England player to be replaced after an hour for Jack Grealish.

Mason Mount - 6

Busy but flat. Guilty of losing his man in the build-up to Adams' early chance and couldn't direct his close-range shot from Sterling's cut-back on target. Kept prompting throughout but set-pieces need to improve.

Raheem Sterling - 6

Not exactly dazzling but after his late-season slump in form for Manchester City, looks far more like his old self this summer. Full of darting, dangerous runs and has rediscovered the confidence to take his man on. Although VAR declined to take a second look, his late penalty shout was not without merit

Image: Harry Kane was substituted by Gareth Southgate in the second hald

Harry Kane - 3

Ponderous and concerning. Mustered just 19 touches, 63 per cent passing completion, no shots on target before his substation. As Gary Neville instantly summarised, the England captain "just doesn't look himself".

Substitutes

Jack Grealish - 7

England's go-to man in their crisis of creativity. Didn't quite live up to the clamour, but did plenty of good work after his introduction and will surely start on Tuesday against Croatia.

Marcus Rashford - 6

The surprise of England's striker change wasn't Kane's removal but Rashford's call-up ahead of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

10 - Harry Kane had just 10 touches in the first half; the fewest of any player in the match, while just one was in Scotland's box and the England forward completed just two of five passes attempted. Isolated. #ENG #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/hDwf3F7wGf — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 18, 2021

Scotland player ratings

David Marshall - 7

Showed no signs of a hangover from his costly mistake against the Czech Republic. Rarely tested in the first period but had to be alert to tip Mount's rasping drive around the post within minutes of the restart. Not much to do but when called upon rose to the challenge.

Grant Hanley - 8

Marshalled the Scottish backline well and was rarely caught out of position, arriving quickly on the scene to snuff out the danger whenever England did penetrate. England's failure to carve out many clear-cut chances was a testament to his belligerent performance.

Scott McTominay - 7

Fortunate not to hand England the opener when he dithered in possession on the edge of the Scotland box and handed Raheem Sterling the ball. Recovered after that early lapse and regained his composure with a defensive performance which grew in stature with each passing minute.

Kieran Tierney - 8

Anonymous early in the second half but came alive when he linked up superbly with Robertson on the half-hour mark, setting up O'Donnell for Scotland's first clear-cut chance. A crucial, sturdy cog at left centre-back in Scotland's three-man defence.

Stephen O'Donnell - 8

Image: Jack Grealish came on for Phil Foden in second half

Superb one-touch play fashioned Scotland's first opportunity on goal, which Adams should really have dispatched. Nearly showed Adams how to finish with a sumptuous volley on the half-hour mark which forced Pickford into his only meaningful save of the first period. The introduction of Grealish stymied his attacking influence but that only strengthened the quality of his defending. Excellent.

Callum McGregor - 6

Industrious if somewhat uninspiring performance that went under the radar in Scotland's engine room. That said, didn't put a foot wrong and was at the heart of Scotland's rearguard action which ultimately left England frustrated.

Billy Gilmour - 8

Handed his first Scotland start but the magnitude of the game took its toll on the 20-year-old early on. Was bypassed and outmuscled several times and looked off the pace time while trying to recover but settled superbly into his passing rhythm and didn't give the ball away - not once! Strength of character in abundance, and another performance which belied his age.

John McGinn - 7

Booked for dissent in the first half but managed it well to remain ferocious in the tackle, nipping at the heels of every England player as soon as they ventured into midfield. Indebted to the frame of the Scotland goal after it prevented Stones from heading England into the lead seconds after he lost the centre-back at the corner. Supplemented his firefighting duties by initiating attack after Scotland attack.

Image: Raheem Sterling and John McGinn challenge for the ball during England vs Scotland

Andy Robertson - 7

Looked a man possessed as he led his country out of the tunnel at Wembley but struggled to translate that onto the field. His attacking qualities played second fiddle to his role in Scotland's five-man defence early on, but showed glimpses as the half progressed with a couple of nice exchanges with Tierney, which continued with a dart into the final third early in the second.

Che Adams - 7

A fantastic addition to Scotland's attack. Held up play, ran in behind, lured players to the ball and had the vision to pass into the spaces his movement created. Should have had a goal to show for his tireless performance but saw an early shot from O'Donnell's cutback blocked in the first period before blazing his best opportunity of the second half wildly over the bar.

Lyndon Dykes - 7

Image: Tyrone Mings and Scotland's Lyndon Dykes battle for the ball during England vs Scotland

Set the tone in the opening seconds by winning the first aerial duel and clattering a knee into Shaw's midriff for good measure. Led the line valiantly alongside Adams, never shied away from the challenge and used his physicality lure the England backline out of position into areas they didn't want to go. Came agonisingly close to giving Scotland the lead when James headed his goal-bounded effort off the line.

Substitutes

Stuart Armstrong - 5

Replaced Gilmour for the final quarter of an hour and put his fresh legs to good use with a purposeful drive into England territory.

Kevin Nisbet - n/a

Came on for Adams for the final five minutes, not enough time to leave his mark.