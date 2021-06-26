Euro 2020 hits and misses: Italy's title hopes up for debate after Austria tie, while fallout begins for Wales and Gareth Bale

Image: Italy looked below their best during their last-16 clash with Austria

After impressing through the group phase, the stage was set at Wembley for Italy to put on a show for their fans, who massively outnumbered their Austrian counterparts inside the stadium. Italy had played their first three matches in Rome but this was like a home from home.

With the sun shining and Italian songs in the stands, there was plenty for their supporters to like about their play in the first half, too, as Roberto Mancini's side demonstrated the gap in quality between the teams.

If Ciro Immobile's shot had gone in rather than crashed against the woodwork it would have given the Azzurri a fully deserved lead at the break, while the surging runs of Leonardo Spinazzola and his combination play with Lorenzo Insigne had the fans out of their seats.

But Italy's drop-off in the second half was a shock. They were suddenly sloppy and sluggish all over the pitch and an inspired Austria capitalised to give them a real scare, with VAR denying Marko Arnautovic a headed opener.

Substitutes Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina eventually saved the day - and underlined the strength in depth of this Italian squad - but after Sasa Kalajdzic scored late on to set up a nervy finale, following a flurry of Austria openings, many would have walked away from Wembley reassessing the chances of Italy going all the way at these Euros.

The defence suddenly didn't seem as watertight. The flow in attack not as fluid. With Portugal or Belgium in Munich up next in the quarter-finals and then France or Spain their likely opponents after that, Italy are going to have to do it the hard way in this tournament - and they will have to be much sharper in those matches than they were at Wembley.

Of course, those sides will present different challenges to Italy, while Mancini can point to the spirit his side showed to battle through in the end and maintain their remarkable unbeaten streak of 31 games. But brave Austria have taken some of the shine off Italy's fast start to Euro 2020 and it will be fascinating to see how they respond.

Peter Smith

Image: Denmark's Kasper Dolberg celebrates scoring his second goal

And so Denmark march on.

It is only a fortnight since Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest in their opening group game against Finland, but those traumatic events at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium, from which Eriksen is now recovering, appear to have galvanised Kasper Hjulmand's men.

The Danes became the first side in European Championship history to reach the knockout stages having lost their first two group games thanks to their thrilling and emotional 4-1 win over Russia, and they followed that up with an even better display against Wales.

They are shorn of their biggest star in Eriksen, whose plight now serves as their inspiration, but new ones are emerging in his absence and there is a growing feeling that Denmark, champions in 1992, may be capable of repeating that extraordinary feat.

Kasper Dolberg was the outstanding performer against Wales, seizing his opportunity in Yussuf Poulsen's absence with two goals, but wing-back Joakim Maehle was just as impressive, scoring for the second consecutive game, and then there is Mikkel Damsgaard.

The 20-year-old, an attacking midfielder who plays for Sampdoria in Italy, became the youngest Danish player to score at a European Championship when he struck the opener against Russia and he produced another eye-catching performance in Amsterdam.

Damsgaard lined up on the left-hand side of Denmark's attack but drifted all over the final third, with Wales unable to contain him.

He was the architect of the opening goal, wriggling away from Aaron Ramsey and feeding scorer Dolberg, but that was just one of many excellent individual moments.

Damsgaard already looks like one of the tournament's breakout players and he and Denmark's other rising stars will now continue their emotional bid for glory against either the Netherlands or the Czech Republic in the quarter-finals.

Nick Wright

Image: Gareth Bale consoles Joe Rodon after Wales' defeat

For Denmark, it feels like 1992 all over again, but this was far from a Super Saturday for Wales. Alun Wyn Jones was ruled out of the Lions tour of South Africa just as the footwork of Kasper Dolberg was leading them on a merry dance in Amsterdam.

To continue the comparisons with that summer when Denmark were surprise winners of this competition, Dolberg became the second Danish player to score two goals in a knockout game at a major tournament after Henrik Larsen against the Netherlands 29 years ago.

Now, they could well meet in the last four, but Wales never really got going. Other than the opening 10 minutes, they rarely threatened.

Having travelled 5,350 miles from Baku to Rome onto the Netherlands, Wales looked weary and out of sorts, unable to respond to Kasper Hjulmand's decision to move Andreas Christensen into midfield to limit the impact of Aaron Ramsey.

It was an achievement in itself that Robert Page's side got through the group stages, having made Turkey look so poor in their second game in Baku, but his players were drowned out by 16,000 Danes galvanising their team at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Page will hope this is a vital learning curve for the young players in his squad, who have the added experience of facing Italy and being outclassed by a well-drilled Denmark side. After all, this is a squad with the third-youngest average age in the tournament.

A fourth red card in their last seven matches rubbed salt into Welsh wounds, and Page will look to address issues of leadership and ill-discipline to ensure their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign stays on track through the autumn.

By then, he will know if Gareth Bale will be part of his plans moving forward, with speculation over his future within the game.

The 31-year-old has now gone 15 games without scoring for his country, and while injuries have stalled his career, you still sense Wales' presence in Qatar hinges on the decision of their talisman.

Ben Grounds