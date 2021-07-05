Roberto Martinez: Belgium coach to remain in job despite disappointing Euro 2020 exit

Roberto Martinez will remain as Belgium coach despite his side making a disappointing quarter-final exit at Euro 2020, the head of the Belgian FA said.

Peter Bossaert, chief executive officer of the Belgian Football Association, insisted that plans are already underway for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, with Martinez taking the helm.

Despite being ranked number one in the FIFA World rankings, Belgium again flattered to deceive in a major tournament at Euro 2020, having been knocked out by Italy at the last-eight stage.

"Today we start preparations for the September and October games. Roberto Martinez will be there. No official communication will follow, but there is no reason to change the staff," Bossaert said.

Image: Martinez's Belgium again failed to live up to their billing in a major tournament

Belgium's so-called 'Golden Generation' slipped to a 2-1 loss to Italy on Friday, which followed their semi-final defeat at the 2018 World Cup.

Their last-four elimination at the hands of Wales at Euro 2016 led to the sacking of previous head coach Marc Wilmots.

Martinez has been linked with several club jobs this summer, including Tottenham. Spurs have now appointed Nuno Espirito Santo.

Bossaert expects Martinez to be in charge for the World Cup finals late next year.

"I don't have the feeling he will step down," he said. "There is no problem with him at the moment. There will be no real evaluation because, as with any successful business, we have a culture of permanent evaluation."