Italy 1-1 Spain (Italy won 4-2 on pens): Player ratings as Federico Chiesa stars but Alvaro Morata's night goes badly wrong

ITALY PLAYER RATINGS

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 7

After a spectacular performance from the young goalkeeper against Belgium, Donnarumma was at the heart of things again. There were a couple of poor kicks in the first half but he did produce one smart save from Dani Olmo. Went the wrong way for Alvaro Morata's goal but got it spot on for the crucial penalty.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo - 8

Solid performer who seems to love to defend. He was up against it with Spain's movement but was typically tight in his work, repeatedly getting close to Ferran Torres and not always fairly. Succeeded in keeping the Manchester City man fairly quiet though.

Leonardo Bonucci - 7

An outstanding defender, Bonucci had a busy night with the movement of the Spain forwards but tended to be the spare man who was there to sweep up the danger on the right side of Italy's defence. Once ahead, defended his team's box well. Nerveless penalty under pressure.

Giorgio Chiellini - 7

The veteran skipper did not have someone up against him early on and he loves the one-on-one tussle, so it was a different sort of test for him at Wembley. Instead, found himself dragged out by Olmo and was often unsure whether to follow him into midfield or not. Caught out for Morata's goal but generally came into his own as the game progressed.

Emerson - 6

Asked to fill the void left by Leonardo Spinazzola at left-back, Emerson had a couple of driving runs but was not able to penetrate as well as his predecessor did despite one effort from a narrow angle. Fortunate when trying and failing to play Mikel Oyarzabal offside. Subbed.

Nicolo Barella - 7

A scorer against Belgium, he came close to finding the net early on here when hitting the post, but his attempt was ruled offside. Always a threat with his running beyond, it was a tough assignment against Spain. One poor pass almost let Torres in and was taken off as Italy added more energy.

Jorginho - 7

Scorer of the winning penalty. The metronome at the base of midfield, Jorginho has had a very good tournament but he is used to controlling games and that was not so easy against Spain. With the opponents dominating the ball, he had to spend most of his evening trying to win it back. Until he won the match.

Marco Verratti - 6

Another who has had a wonderful tournament with his clever passing, Verratti had to showcase the other side of his game in this one - committing his first foul in the opening minute. Italy struggled to get their playmaker on the ball as much as they would have liked.

Federico Chiesa - 8

A hero for Italy thanks to his goal, which was a brilliant finish to open the scoring. Has forced his way into the team with some impressive performances and proved a willing runner for his side until his dramatic moment. Almost laid on another for Domenico Berardi before being withdrawn.

Ciro Immobile - 6

Selfless running as ever and equally so in possession when he passed the ball with Unai Simon beaten. That was probably a mistake when he could have had a swing with his left foot but there was a clever pass to Lorenzo Insigne that his team-mate could not collect and then a lovely flick or two.

Lorenzo Insigne - 6

A class act, but Italy just could not get him in the game enough and he seemed to miss Spinazzola's runs beyond him. Almost played a one-two with Immobile but that was his best moment of the first half. His best of the match was the pass in the build-up to Chiesa's goal.

Subs

Domenico Berardi - 6

On for Immobile as soon as Italy took the lead and that meant a lot of defending but he still had the chance to double the advantage midway through the second half. His shot was tame and easily saved by the legs of the goalkeeper. Did better in extra-time when he looked to have scored the winner but was offside.

Matteo Pessina - 6

Brought on as Italy tried to see the game out but was reduced to running around, largely unable to stem the tide. Did break up play though and helped keep his side in it.

Rafael Toloi - 6

Brazilian-born player came on for Emerson and went to right-back with Di Lorenzo switching to the left side as Italy looked to tighten up the defence in the closing stages. Booked for a cynical foul.

Manuel Locatelli - 5

A star early in the tournament but lost his place. Brought fresh legs in the middle of the pitch but had little opportunity to have an impact in the opposition half. Had his low penalty-kick saved.

Andrea Belotti - 7

Took on the task of chasing the ball in that lone striker's role and actually had his moments in extra-time as Italy threatened on the break. Fierce penalty-kick too.

Federico Bernardeschi - 7

Came on for Chiesa early in the second period of extra-time. Had one of the best opportunities for Italy late on but scuppered the attack with a misdirected flick. His penalty was absolutely excellent though.

SPAIN PLAYER RATINGS

Unai Simon - 6

Just about had Emerson's shot onto the bar covered before the break but had no chance with Chiesa's curler - although it is never a good look when a goalkeeper doesn't dive, is it? Saved one penalty during the shoot-out but it was not enough.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 6

Lack of pace exposed on a couple of occasions, although the absence of cover or support when he was outnumbered by two-to-one was more problematic. Offered plenty of width when Spain were in possession to stretch the play and always offered an 'out'.

Eric Garcia - 5

Do Spain have a soft centre? Could and should have done more to prevent Chiesa shooting on goal for his chance and too slow 10 minutes later to stop the same player from shooting against Simon's feet. Went off injured very late on.

Aymeric Laporte - 7

Spain's best defender and particularly unfortunate that his excellent sliding tackle in the build-up to Italy's goal gave possession to Chiesa. Otherwise solid with the very little defending he had to do in a game in which Spain bossed possession and played an important role in Spain's equaliser with a shrewd pass through the lines to Morata.

Jordi Alba - 6

Quiet and it was his poor cross far too close to Donnarumma that set in motion Italy's break to score. Very much on the fringes.

Koke - 8

The unsung excellence in the Spain midfield which dominated their Italian counterparts for the opening hour. Chipped cross for Oyarzabal just after Spain had conceded really deserved better - and Koke surely would not have been replaced a little while later had Oyarzabal made contact with ball rather than fresh air.

Sergio Busquets - 8

Set the tempo and drew the plaudits but really should have been booked early on when his loss of possession was followed by a blatant shirt-pull on Barella during the first half. Belatedly cautioned early in the second half and had just gone close to scoring himself when Italy broke to score.

Pedri - 8

An absolute joy. Some of the teenager's passing was a distinct cut above as he completed, remarkably, all 31 of his attempted passes in the first half. Faded a tad the longer the game went on but Pedri is surely destined to be a major player in world football for years to come.

Ferran Torres - 5

Struggled to get into the game, struggled to make an impact and was understandably hauled off with 30 minutes to go when Spain found themselves in need of a goal. Simply needed to do more himself to become more involved and more integral.

Dani Olmo - 8

Brilliant bar his final touch. Plenty of neat footwork and sharp hold-up play but could not take his first-half chance when the ball fell at his feet 10 yards out. That said, it took a sharp save to deny him, and his willingness to join up play came up trumps when he set Morata through for his goal. Difficult to argue that Olmo did not deserve that contribution for his willingness to engage. He certainly did not deserve to miss his penalty.

Mikel Oyarzabal - 4

The surprise selection followed by the surprise deployment as the youngster lined up on the right-hand flank. Fluffed his lines early on when he failed to control Pedri's exquisite pass through and then put a first-time curler from the edge of the area just a mere 25 yards over the bar. Worse was to follow shortly after Italy's opener when he missed the ball entirely from Koke's chip. Replaced a few minutes later.

Subs

Alvaro Morata - 6

Called upon immediately when Spain fell behind and delivered when it mattered most with a calm finish as Donnarumma gambled on the striker going across goal. Unfortunately, could not beat the same man from the penalty spot and his redemption was short lived.

Gerard - 6

Blazed over a decent chance to settle matters in normal time shortly after Morata's leveller. Scored his penalty though.

Rodri - 6

On for the final 20 minutes and settled in seamlessly alongside Busquets to keep Spain ticking over.

Marco Llorente - 6

Introduction was a real signal of intent from Spain of their determination to win the contest before it reached the lottery of penalties. A livewire in extra-time from out wide and had a toe-poke towards goal blocked near to the line by Bonucci.

Thiago - 6

A replacement for Busquets at half-time during extra-time. Not exactly a composed figure, however, as one Hollywood pass missed its target by at least 20 yards and a highly ambitious free-kick from very long range went to waste. Expertly converted from the spot.

Pau Torres - 6

An emergency change after Garcia cramped up after 110 minutes of play.

The final of Euro 2020 will be played on Sunday at Wembley, kick-off 8pm.