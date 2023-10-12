Erling Haaland stars as Norway beat Cyprus to keep qualification hopes alive - Euro 2024 round-up

Erling Haaland scored two goals for Norway as they kept alive their hopes of Euro 2024 qualification with a 4-0 victory over Cyprus.

The Manchester City striker netted twice in quick succession in the second half after Alexander Sorloth had scored a first-half opener. Fredrik Aursnes scored a late fourth.

Elsewhere in Group A, Spain closed the gap on Scotland with victory in Seville.

Scotland could have clinched their spot in the finals with a point but Scott McTominay had a free-kick ruled out and late efforts from Alvaro Morata and a Ryan Porteous own goal clinched a 2-0 win.

Albania took control of Group E thanks to a 3-0 win over 10-man Czech Republic.

Image: Turkey secured a stunning 1-0 win in Croatia

Jasir Asani put the hosts ahead inside 10 minutes and the Czechs were a man down before half-time after Mojmir Chytil was sent off. Taulant Seferi then scored twice in the second half.

Poland are second in the group after a 2-0 win over the Faroe Islands. Sebastian Szymanski struck early and Horour Askham saw red for the Faroes before Adam Buksa netted a second.

Turkey are top of Group D after beating Croatia 1-0, Baris Alper Yilmaz scoring the only goal.

Latvia claimed their first points with a 2-0 victory over Armenia.

In Group I, Belarus and Romania played out a goalless draw while Kosovo defeated Andorra 3-0.