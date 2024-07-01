Euro 2024 last 16: Why the pressure is on Virgil van Dijk as spotlight returns on dark horses Austria

Image: Virgil van Dijk didn't stop to speak to the media after the Netherlands were stunned by Austria - but has admitted his performances need to improve

Romania vs Netherlands, Tuesday July 2, 5pm, Munich

The Netherlands' team are becoming a party-pooper for its thousands of exuberant orange-clad fans after dark horses Austria turned the Oranje to squash in arguably the game of the tournament so far.

That 3-2 loss demolished confidence but Romania offers a golden opportunity to set up a swift chance for revenge provided Ralf Rangnick's side defeat Turkey.

For that to happen, Virgil van Dijk must rediscover his best form. Marco van Basten has doubled down this week on his criticism of the Liverpool captain.

"He's got to lead and he's the one we're going to hold accountable in the end," the 59-year-old said. "He has to organise things and he is responsible. He is the great leader of the team and you have to organise these kinds of things better.

Van Dijk: Dutch may have overestimated own qualities "I can completely understand the criticism," Van Dijk told a Friday press conference. "I'm not stupid, I also know that I can do better and that it should be better, and that's what I'm working on.



"I didn't play my best game against Austria. It does affect me, I also think that things overall can and should be better. The whole team didn't run, but I look first at myself. I could have brought much more.



"Maybe we overestimate ourselves. A lot had to be said and we had to analyse a lot. Things went completely wrong against Austria. It was very bad. We have talked about many aspects, now we have to show it.



"It was not the tactics where things went wrong. It was mainly the will to win, to win that second ball. You don't have to talk about that with the coaches, the players must do that among themselves. So, we have talked about that...and with harsh words."

"Unfortunately, the criticism has not led to improvement, because it is actually the same points that are not going well. In that respect, it's a bit disappointing. I'm sorry I have to say it again, but I can also keep my mouth shut."

He is of course not alone in shouldering the blame for the loss in Berlin.

Ronald Koeman's team are missing influential midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who failed to recover from an ankle injury in time for the tournament. Teun Koopmeiners was also forced to drop out while Joey Veerman was hooked after 35 minutes in the Austria loss.

A midfield imbalance is not only afflicting England out in Germany. Unlike Gareth Southgate, Koeman is not afraid to make changes - but so far, none have paid off.

Despite the problems, the Netherlands will be favoured to overcome Romania, giving Koeman and Van Dijk another shot at breaking the longstanding Dutch tradition of disappointing at major tournaments.

Austria vs Turkey, Tuesday July 2, 8pm, Leipzig

Ralf Rangnick admitted there was scepticism among the players when he was hired as Austria's manager in 2022, but those doubts have been quickly eradicated after the national team finished top of their group at a European Championship for the first time in their history.

Known as one of the godfathers of "gegenpressing", the German has left a permanent mark on modern football and Austria's current squad is excelling under his guidance.

Their aggressive, front-foot approach saw them perform well in a narrow loss to France before more eye-catching displays followed in deserved wins over Poland and the Netherlands.

While Austria's tireless running and fluid movement caused the Dutch constant problems last time out, their never-say-die attitude - instilled by Rangnick - was equally as impressive.

Many will view a country ranked 25th in the world as a surprise package at this tournament, but Austria have now lost just twice in 19 matches.

Rangnick's side are a force to be reckoned with and won't fear anyone in the knockout stage. They are on the same side of the draw as England. The Three Lions better watch out.

