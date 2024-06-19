Euro 2024: Scotland rated worst team in round one, England's Jude Bellingham with best individual performance so far

Scotland produced the worst team performance of the opening round of games, with their players averaging just 3.8 out of 10 in the player ratings by skysports.com readers.

The miserable opening night thrashing by Germany, which saw Steve Clarke's side battered 5-1 by the hosts, has left Scotland with it all to do ahead of their second Group A match against Switzerland on Wednesday.

Ryan Porteous was sent off just before half-time against Germany and has been suspended for both that Switzerland game and the final pool match against Hungary. His nightmare Euro 2024 start saw him handed a rating of just 2.9 - the worst mark out of the players to appear so far in the tournament.

Unsurprisingly Germany's demolition job saw their players garner a high-ranking average mark of the championships to date, with 6.6 being the average grade given out to their players.

That was a long way off the 7.9 Slovakia's players averaged for their shock win over Belgium but Germany's score does include Jamal Musiala's 8.2 - which is the second-highest individual score from the opening fixtures.

Taking top spot is England's match-winner against Serbia, Jude Bellingham, who scored 8.3 on average. That put him head and shoulders above his team-mates, who averaged 6.3 for their efforts - the eighth-best team score so far.

Notably in the England team, Phil Foden was the lowest scorer. The Premier League player of the season was given a 4.9 by our readers for his ineffective display from the left side of the attack.

Other standout names include Man Utd's Christian Eriksen, whose super display for Denmark against Slovenia earned him a mark of 8.1, while Newcastle's Fabian Schar scored an 8 for Switzerland.

Remaining group games

Wednesday June 19

Croatia vs Albania (Hamburg, kick-off 2pm UK time)

Germany vs Hungary (Stuttgart, kick-off 5pm UK time)

Scotland vs Switzerland (Cologne, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Thursday June 20

Slovenia vs Serbia (Munich, kick-off 2pm UK time)

Denmark vs England (Frankfurt, kick-off 5pm UK time)

Spain vs Italy (Gelsenkirchen, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Friday June 21

Slovakia vs Ukraine (Dusseldorf, kick-off 2pm UK time)

Poland vs Austria (Berlin, kick-off 5pm UK time)

Netherlands vs France (Leipzig, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Saturday June 22

Georgia vs Czech Republic (Hamburg, kick-off 2pm UK time)

Turkey vs Portugal (Dortmund, kick-off 5pm UK time)

Belgium vs Romania (Cologne, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Sunday June 23

Switzerland vs Germany (Frankfurt, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Scotland vs Hungary (Stuttgart, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Monday June 24

Croatia vs Italy (Leipzig, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Albania vs Spain (Dusseldorf, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Tuesday June 25

Netherlands vs Austria (Berlin, kick-off 5pm UK time)

France vs Poland (Dortmund, kick-off 5pm UK time)

England vs Slovenia (Cologne, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Denmark vs Serbia (Munich, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Wednesday June 26

Slovakia vs Romania (Frankfurt, kick-off 5pm UK time)

Ukraine vs Belgium (Stuttgart, kick-off 5pm UK time)

Czech Republic vs Turkey (Hamburg, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Georgia vs Portugal (Gelsenkirchen, kick-off 8pm UK time)