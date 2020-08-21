Andy Walker
Football Expert & Columnist
Andy Walker's Scottish Premiership predictions
Dundee United vs Celtic, St Johnstone vs Hibernian live on Sky Sports this weekend
Last Updated: 21/08/20 2:30pm
Sky Sports' Andy Walker offers his predictions as we head into another weekend of Scottish Premiership action.
- Latest Sky Sports channel offer
- Nicola Sturgeon targets September return for fans in stadia
- Scottish Premiership - latest news and features
- Scottish Premiership fixtures | results | table
Dundee United vs Celtic - Saturday, 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports
How will new United manager Micky Mellon approach this contest against the Scottish champions? Kilmarnock were dogged and determined in getting their point at Rugby Park two weeks ago and I wonder how open his team will be, even on their own turf?
- Andy Walker: Docking Celtic or Aberdeen points would be absurd
- James Forrest: Every team wants fans back
- Celtic rout KR to advance in CL qualifying
Dundee U vs Celtic
August 22, 2020, 5:00pm
Live on
Celtic got back to winning ways in the Champions League qualifiers with a six-goal win against a very poor KR Reykjavik side with Mohamed Elyounoussi hitting top form. In a strong group of forwards, Odsonne Edouard is still the main man despite the £4.5m signing of Albian Ajeti from West Ham.
PREDICTION: 0-3
St Johnstone vs Hibernian - Sunday, 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports
St Johnstone were lacklustre against a depleted Aberdeen side at home on Thursday night and threw away the chance of building on their excellent 2-1 away win at Kilmarnock last weekend. I doubt Hibs will be as defensive as Aberdeen so it's a chance for Michael O'Halloran and Callum Hendry to be more of a threat. Hibs are attack-minded with Martin Boyle, Kevin Nisbet and Christian Doidge in fine form and sharing the goals.
PREDICTION: 2-1
St J'stone vs Hibernian
August 23, 2020, 4:00pm
Live on
Motherwell vs Hamilton - Saturday, 3pm
I thought Motherwell played well and were unlucky not to come away with their first win of the season last weekend at Easter Road against Hibs. Expectations are high at Fir Park for another season in the upper half of the top six but it's never easy to get all three points in a Lanarkshire derby.
- Scottish Football Pod: Alfredo Morelos frustrations, are Motherwell back?
- Scottish Premiership: The live games on Sky Sports
Jordan White and Calum Lang are beginning to find their better form and I can see a home win here against a Hamilton side who've lost their opening three games, two of those being at home.
PREDICTION: 3-1
Rangers vs Kilmarnock - Saturday, 3pm
If Rangers dominate possession as much as they did against Livingston last weekend, they will surely score at least once with a bit more care to their end product. Team selection will always be interesting now that Kemar Roofe and Cedric Itten are challenging Alfredo Morelos for a place in the starting XI.
Against defensive sides, more has to be expected of Ianis Hagi and Ryan Kent. Will Rangers sell Kent? An opening bid from Leeds United has been turned down, but I imagine they'll come in again to test Rangers' resolve.
Kilmarnock were very impressive in their defensive display against Celtic recently and that level of concentration will be required again at Ibrox.
PREDICTION: 1-0
St Mirren vs Ross County - Saturday, 3pm
It's been a very encouraging start to the season for Jim Goodwin's men. Narrow victories have been the order of the day against Livingston and Hamilton with Richard Tait, Joe Shaughnessy and Marcus Fraser all helping to give them a stronger look defensively. This will be another close call with Ross County gathering early points to suggest a determination on their part not to be involved in the bottom two.
PREDICTION: 1-0
Aberdeen vs Livingston - Sunday, 3pm
It was a tremendous win for Aberdeen against St Johnstone to register their first points of the season but a completely unrecognisable starting XI from Derek McInnes given his much-reduced options.
Livingston were happy to sit back and defend against Rangers at home and it's been their strong point for a few seasons now. With Lyndon Dykes signing for QPR, there's a possibility that former Falkirk, Hibs and Celtic man Anthony Stokes could be given a chance in West Lothian.
PREDICTION: 0-1