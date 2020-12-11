Andy Walker's Scottish Premiership predictions

Sky Sports' Andy Walker offers his predictions as we head into another weekend of Scottish Premiership action.

Four games without a win in all competitions is not what Aberdeen are used to, but all teams go through a slump and Derek McInnes will be aware his team have now slipped into fourth spot behind Hibernian. Injuries to Marley Watkins and Scott Wright haven't helped, while Lewis Ferguson will also be missing after his harsh sending-off last weekend at St Mirren. After being released by Peterborough, it's a boost for Stuart Kettlewell to have Jason Naismith back at the club. Although he can't play until January, his defensive qualities should help County in their fight against relegation.

PREDICTION: 1-0

4:14 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Ross County and Rangers.

I was at Fir Park last Saturday to see a poor Motherwell performance in their defeat to Hibs. It's possibly a false position to see Motherwell in fifth place in the table given that they were bizarrely awarded six points and two three-goal victories by the SPFL board due to Covid-related breaches by St Mirren and Kilmarnock when games were postponed. It's no surprise to learn that both sides are appealing those decisions. St Mirren's recent form is good, but every game has added pressure now that they're bottom of the table. Given those recent circumstances, there might be a bit of needle to this game and that could suit the home side.

PREDICTION: 3-0

2:06 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership clash between St. Mirren and Aberdeen.

In normal circumstances, getting a draw at Celtic Park would be a tremendous result, but given that they took the lead with just 10 minutes to go, a point was possibly a huge opportunity missed for Calum Davidson's men. His team are in good form and have discovered their goal touch again after a barren run at the start of the season. Livingston, with new man Dave Martindale in charge again, will be buoyed by their 2-0 home win over Dundee United last weekend. If Livingston are to have any chance of success, they must improve upon their away form, something Martindale will surely try to address immediately.

PREDICTION: 0-0

2:10 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and St Johnstone.

Winning last weekend took Hamilton off the foot of the table, above Ross County and St Mirren, proving yet again that Brian Rice has a tremendous fighting spirit in his team. Accies don't struggle to score goals, but 36 conceded in just 16 games is a huge problem. They've been in the top flight for 12 seasons now and every year they are written off. Watching Hibs against Motherwell last weekend, I was impressed by the work rate and variety of the potential match-winners that Jack Ross has in his side. They should be challenging the likes of Aberdeen for a European place and a win would take them above Celtic into second spot, albeit having played three games more.

PREDICTION: 0-1

2:07 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Motherwell and Hibernian.

Despite their recent Covid-related issues, it was a strong Dundee Utd side that played Livingston last weekend. Perhaps missing the goalscoring form of Nicky Clark is more damaging, the former Rangers man would have loved the opportunity to get on the scoresheet for this one. Right now, it's hard to see Rangers losing a goal, far less a game, and their form is relentless. Slowly dismantling Ross County in the Highlands last weekend to record yet another four-goal victory was very impressive given how well County had fared against Celtic previously. It's never easy coming back from European action, but Steven Gerrard has managed this squad so well this season. It's astonishing that just three goals have been conceded in 16 league games, giving them a perfect platform for success.

PREDICTION: 1-2

2:03 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Livingston and Dundee United.

I imagine every Celtic supporter would have been delighted to see David Turnbull get his first goal for the club in an impressive display against Lille on Thursday night. Given how poor Celtic have been in midfield, Turnbull will undoubtedly get a run in the side now. Ismaila Soro, the young man from the Ivory Coast, was also a standout in the Celtic midfield and should feature more often too. Having been backed by the Celtic board twice in the space of a week, Neil Lennon simply has to see his side get back to winning ways, but it won't be easy against a Kilmarnock side under Alex Dyer that earned a point against Celtic earlier in the season.

PREDICTION: 2-0