Andy Walker's Scottish Premiership predictions

Sky Sports' Andy Walker offers his predictions for Rangers vs Dundee United and Ross County vs Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

2:08 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Dundee United and Livingston

What a tremendous performance from Rangers in the first leg of their Europa League clash with Royal Antwerp in Belgium.

To win 4-3 in a pulsating 90 minutes highlighted again how impressive Rangers have competed in Europe under Steven Gerrard.

The bad news is that James Tavernier and Kemar Roofe picked up injuries that look like keeping them out of the team for a while. Leon Balogun stepped in as cover for Tavernier but as well as he defended, he will not offer as much going forward as the Rangers captain does.

Ryan Kent scored a wonderful goal and when he comes up with that type of end product in the final third of the pitch, there are few who can stop him.

Micky Mellon has been delighted with his team's back-to-back wins over Ross County and Livingston in recent weeks but he must be wondering how his team can shape up to get a result at Ibrox where Rangers have still to drop a single point this season.

Lawrence Shankland is getting back to his best and offers their best hope of an away goal.

Andy Walker's prediction: 2-1

2:44 Highlights of the Scottish Premier League game between Celtic and Aberdeen

With five wins on the spin, Celtic are in good form as they head to the Highlands for Sky's live Scottish Premiership game on Sunday night.

Stephen Welsh is showing his potential at the heart of the defence while David Turnbull becomes more and more influential with every passing week, his goal from 30 yards against Aberdeen in midweek being the only difference between the sides.

Odsonne Edouard is another who is hitting top form but for Celtic fans, it's too little too late for any chance of success.

John Hughes will know his team are massive underdogs for this one but they did surprise everyone when they beat Aberdeen 4-1 a few weeks ago.

Jordan White is giving the Highlanders something different in the attacking third but even allowing for the fact Ross County beat Celtic in Glasgow earlier this season in the League Cup, it's hard to imagine Celtic dropping any points here.

Andy Walker's prediction: 0-2