Mesut Ozil transfer: Fenerbahce hope to announce signing of Arsenal midfielder on Monday

Fenerbahce hope to announce the signing of Mesut Ozil from Arsenal on Monday.

Ozil finished a period of quarantine in Turkey on Friday and is in the final stages of completing the move to his boyhood club on a three-and-a-half-year deal as a free agent.

Fenerbahce president Ali Koç has said Ozil will take part in a light training session with the rest of the squad on Sunday if he passes a medical and returns a negative Covid-19 test.

The 2014 World Cup winner with Germany is expected to be formally presented by the Super Lig club on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Major League Soccer's DC United had also been linked with a January move for Ozil, who retired from international football in 2018.

Ozil has not played for the Gunners since March after being frozen out by manager Mikel Arteta and Arsenal and the player have agreed to terminate his contract six months early.

The 32-year-old was not registered in Arsenal's Premier League and Europa League squads this season and has been free to talk to other clubs since the beginning of January.

Ozil joined Arsenal from Real Madrid in 2013 for what was then a club-record fee of £42m and has helped the club win the FA Cup three times.

He has scored 44 goals and registered 77 assists in 254 appearances for the club.

Sky Sports' Nick Wright:

'Ozil has always had different sides to him. Good and bad. Jaw-dropping and head-scratching. But few players can match his technical brilliance. Few can even see the game in the way he does, let alone do the things he does with the ball at his feet.

'His first two years in north London yielded back-to-back FA Cups either side of a World Cup triumph with Germany. But on an individual level, it was only in his third that it truly clicked for him at Arsenal. His 2015/16 season was an intoxicating display of craft and creativity.

'Over the course of that campaign, Ozil had a direct hand in 28 goals in 45 appearances. He provided 19 assists in the Premier League, one short of Thierry Henry's record, and created 146 chances, a staggering total which remains the highest in a single season since Opta started taking records almost two decades ago.'

