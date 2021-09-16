England men's team move up to third in FIFA rankings to equal their highest-ever position

England up to third in the FIFA men's rankings for the first time since September 2012; Scotland and Northern Ireland both move up four places; Wales remain ranked 19th; Republic of Ireland drop to 50th; Belgium stay ranked as the best team in the world by FIFA

Thursday 16 September 2021 16:17, UK

Declan Rice celebrates scoring in England&#39;s 4-0 win against Hungary
Image: England are up to third in the FIFA men's rankings for the first time since September 2012

England have moved up to third in the latest FIFA men's rankings to claim their joint-highest position since the rankings began.

It is the first time England have been in the top three since September 2012 and have only ever been in that position for two months since the rankings were introduced in 1992.

England were in 13th place when Gareth Southgate took charge in 2016.

Scotland
Image: Scotland have moved up to 45 in the world rankings

Scotland have moved up four places to rank 45th, closely followed by Northern Ireland, who also rose four spots to rank 47th in the world.

Wales remain in 19th, while Republic of Ireland have dropped to 50.

The top two positions stay unchanged with Belgium the highest-ranked team in the world and Brazil placing second, ahead of England.

World champions France have dropped from third to fourth following mixed results in Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying this month.

FIFA are expected to use the current rankings in the upcoming World Cup draw, meaning England would be one of seven nations in pot one - along with tournament hosts Qatar.

