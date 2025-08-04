Newcastle hoping to hijack Liverpool's bid for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Newcastle are hoping to hijack Liverpool's bid to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

Real Madrid star Rodrygo has reportedly decided to stay and fight for his place at the Bernabeu this season, despite strong interest from Premier League clubs Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Antony has turned down the chance to leave Manchester United for the third time this summer as he holds out for a return to Real Betis.

THE TIMES

Newcastle are back in for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi with Eddie Howe set for Alexander Isak talks.

AC Milan and Al-Hilal expected to bid for Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez.

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea have had a day of breakthroughs in sales with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Lesley Ugochukwu and Armando Broja all closing in on permanent departures to fellow Premier League clubs.

Newcastle are pushing ahead to agree a deal with RB Leipzig for Benjamin Sesko after being given encouragement the striker wants to join.

Bernie Ecclestone has urged Lewis Hamilton to quit Formula One immediately, and to get his Ferrari contract paid out in full before 'anything bad' happens to him.

THE SUN

Raheem Sterling heads a list of NINE Chelsea players who are out of the first-team picture - literally. The former England international, 30, and eight other stars do not even have a profile or photo in the first-team section of the Blues' official website.

Andros Townsend has signed for Thai club Kanchanaburi Power, marking a move to the 16th different club of his career.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Ian Poulter is in danger of imminent relegation from LIV Golf, after the league issued a stark warning that, this time, there will be no safety net for those who finish in the bottom places - regardless if they are a team captain or not.

THE ATHLETIC

FIFA is facing a class-action lawsuit over its transfer rules that could include claims from every professional footballer who has played in the European Union or the United Kingdom since 2002, according to the newly created Dutch foundation behind the move.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers will be without Mikey Moore for their crunch Champions League qualifier with Viktoria Plzen - but latest recruit Oliver Antman could line-up for the first leg showdown at Ibrox.

