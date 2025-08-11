Man Utd see Carlos Baleba cash-plus-player bid rejected by Brighton - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Brighton have reportedly rejected Manchester United's opening bid for Carlos Baleba - which included a player as part of the deal.

Man Utd and Chelsea are reportedly considering moves for Gianluigi Donnarumma after he was not included in Paris Saint-Germain's 22-player squad for the UEFA Super Cup.

England legend John Barnes is facing a fresh threat of bankruptcy after amassing more than £1.5 million in unpaid debt.

Michael Smith has been told "the tour waits for no one" by Dutch star Vincent van der Voort.

Racing driver Robbie Brewer has tragically died after experiencing a medical emergency during a race over the weekend.

Man-of-the-people Dean Henderson put £1,000 behind the bar at a local pub after the goalkeeper's penalty shoot-out heroics in their Community Shield win over Liverpool on Sunday.

Image: Dean Henderson saved two penalties in Crystal Palace's penalty shoot-out win over Liverpool on Sunday in the Community Shield

Micah Richards believes Fulham will struggle this season after the club banned players from using Snapchat.

Rio Ferdinand is set for a bigger involvement with Manchester United - after having a formal role on their US tour.

THE TIMES

Man City are only interested in selling Savinho if he is keen to move. If that is the case, City would want more than £50m to let him join Tottenham.

THE GUARDIAN

John Textor has teamed up with the football financier Keith Harris in an attempt to buy Sheffield Wednesday.

Image: Lyon majority owner John Textor was most recently a minority shareholder in Crystal Palace - with that involvement ultimately leading to their expulsion from this season's Europa League

A deal for Newcastle to sign Brentford forward Yoane Wissa is expected to be concluded this week. The Magpies have also enquired about the availability of the Porto striker Samu Aghehowa.

Rugby union is to introduce flashing LED mouthguards that light up when a player sustains a significant head impact during a match.

DAILY MIRROR

Alexander Isak is still training alone at Newcastle United's Benton base, with Liverpool having been told the Swede is not for sale unless they launch a serious offer.

Manchester United believe that personal terms with Carlos Baleba will not be an issue with the player keen on the move - but it remains to be seen whether Brighton are open to selling.

Manchester City could make moves for Rodrygo late in the transfer window as they look to fill potential gaps left by Savinho and Jack Grealish - who are both in talks to leave the Etihad.

DAILY MAIL

Jack Grealish has agreed to a number of financial sacrifices to push through a loan move from Manchester City to Everton.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Newcastle United are considering a move to trigger Leicester City midfielder Bilal El Khannouss's release clause this week.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers full-back Jefte is reportedly the subject of a multi-million pound bid from a club in his homeland.

Celtic hero Neil Lennon has launched a defence of Rangers boss Russell Martin.

Rangers have agreed deals with three other SPFL clubs to send players on loan this season, according to a report.

