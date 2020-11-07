AFC Wimbledon positive Covid-19 tests result in Wigan match postponement

League One game between AFC Wimbledon and Wigan Athletic at Plough Lane next Saturday postponed; AFC Wimbledon staff and players self-isolating in line with Government guidance

Saturday 7 November 2020 18:18, UK

Image: AFC Wimbledon played their first match at the new Plough Lane Stadium last week

AFC Wimbledon’s League One game with Wigan next weekend has been postponed after the home team reported a number of positive results in coronavirus testing.

AFC Wimbledon said they have decided to implement a circuit-breaker after "some" positive results, adding all players and club staff will now isolate for a period of two weeks for health protection reasons.

Bottom-of-the table Wigan were set to visit Plough Lane next Saturday in what would have been AFC Wimbledon's second match since their return to their spiritual home after a 29-year absence.

An EFL statement read: "Next weekend's Sky Bet League One fixture between AFC Wimbledon and Wigan Athletic has been suspended and will not take place on Saturday 14 November as scheduled.

"Due to the number of positive cases of COVID-19 within the AFC Wimbledon squad and the requirement for players and staff to subsequently self-isolate as per EFL and Government guidance, the club has advised the EFL it is unable to safely fulfil next weekend's fixture.

"The circumstances surrounding the postponement will now be the subject of investigation in accordance with EFL Regulations.

"A revised date for the rearranged fixture will be confirmed in due course."

