AFC Wimbledon 2-2 Doncaster: Joe Piggott scores twice as Dons held on Plough Lane return

Doncaster denied AFC Wimbledon a winning start on their return to Plough Lane after a 29-year absence, coming from behind twice to earn a dramatic 2-2 Sky Bet League One draw.

The opening goal arrived after 17 minutes when Terell Thomas whipped in a low cross from the left-hand side that was punched out by Josef Bursik straight to Joe Pigott, who smashed a low driving shot home from 10 yards out.

Image: AFC Wimbledon left their original Plough Lane home in May 1991

Doncaster equalised after 24 minutes as Wimbledon failed to clear and Matthew Smith bundled through the Dons' defence as he hit a low shot into the centre of the goal past goalkeeper Connal Trueman.

4:02 The story of how AFC Wimbledon played their first game at Plough Lane, 29 years after Wimbledon played their last match there and the move to Milton Keynes

After 71 minutes, the away side almost took the lead when a cross from the right wing found Ben Whiteman unmarked in the centre of the area, but he headed straight at Trueman.

Pigott scored his second of the match in the 83rd minute after Jack Rudoni played in Steve Seddon down the left, who cut back to for Pigott to smash the ball past Bursik from eight yards out.

Doncaster equalised in added time after the hosts failed to clear a cross and the ball fell to James Coppinger at the back post, who hit a deflected shot over Trueman to level the scores.