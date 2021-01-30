Glyn Hodges leaves AFC Wimbledon by mutual consent after defeat to MK Dons

AFC Wimbledon have parted company with manager Glyn Hodges and assistant manager Nick Daws by mutual consent.

The League One club announced the departure following their 2-0 home defeat to MK Dons on the visitors' first trip to Plough Lane.

The defeat on Saturday was the club's ninth consecutive defeat at home and ultimately the final straw for Hodges after 18 months in charge.

CEO Joe Palmer said: "It is with a genuinely heavy heart that I have to announce that we have parted company with Glyn.

AFC Wimbledon has today parted company with first team manager Glyn Hodges and assistant manager Nick Daws by mutual consent. We thank Glyn and Nick for their contributions to the club. Full statement: https://t.co/7rs1bJVsKV #AFCW pic.twitter.com/yXjWNtWtcS — AFC Wimbledon (@AFCWimbledon) January 30, 2021

"After a strong start to the season when the team was arguably over-performing, the recent run of results left us in a difficult position. We need to do everything to ensure our survival in League One and after a brief chat Glyn and I have agreed that a parting of the ways today is in the best interests of Wimbledon."

AFC Wimbledon remain in the Sky Bet League One relegation zone with 22 points after 25 games, a point behind 20th-placed Northampton who hold two games in hand.