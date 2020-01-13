The Debate returns: Paul Merson, Sam Allardyce and Gary Rowett among guests

The Debate: Weeknights at 10pm on Sky Sports Premier League

The Debate is back on Sky Sports this week as more guests tackle the major talking points from another big week of football.

It is week three of the January transfer window, and with clubs at both ends of the Premier League table keen to do business, our panel of guests will run the rule over all the latest transfer developments.

There are six FA Cup third round replays on Tuesday, with Newcastle, Tottenham and Watford all hoping to avoid upsets - and we will have the best reaction and analysis.

Manchester United host Wolves on Wednesday, and Geoff Shreeves will be joined by Darren Bent and Matt Upson to discuss that tie as well as all the latest business at Old Trafford.

Laura Woods and David Prutton will also be in the hot seat this week and will be joined by a host of guests to discuss the latest hot topics in the world of football.

The line-up...

Monday: Laura Woods, Eni Aluko, Matt Murray, Paul Merson, Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, 10pm

Tuesday: Geoff Shreeves, Phil Babb, Sam Allardyce, Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, 10pm

Wednesday: Geoff Shreeves, Matt Upson, Darren Bent, Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, 10pm

Thursday: David Prutton, Mark Warburton, Gary Rowett, Sky Sports Premier League, 10pm

