Fantasy Football: Planning for the Overhaul and Knockout Cup

How will you prepare for the Overhaul and Knockout Cup?

What is the Overhaul and how can it be an advantage? Former Sky Sports Fantasy Football champion Dan Cox explains all and reveals how to make the most of it.

Planning for the Overhaul

The Overhaul comes around twice in one season, once in September and once in February. When you are in the Overhaul period, you can make an unlimited number of transfers with the same budget of £100m. The transfers you make during this period will not come out of the 40 you get for the season.

Essentially, you can make 11 transfers in a set week to pick a new team. You can do this as many times as you like within that set week. There will be no Premier League fixtures during this time, so you don't have the extra worry of navigating games through this period too.

As the first Overhaul is in game week five, I tend to pick a starting XI with just the first four game weeks in mind, knowing that I can pick a new team during the Overhaul for the next chunk of the season.

I would take a really good look at the fixture list to take advantage of a seemingly easy run of games for certain teams and make sure that I have each captaincy day covered - meaning I would have a captain on each available game day in that round.

Examining the fixture list is key, says our former champion

If Norwich play Sheffield United on a single game day, for example on a Monday night, I would ensure I have a player from each side in my team so that I have a captain playing. Again, depending on how you play it, you can either try to get to the Overhaul without using any transfers or use a few to try and take an early lead in your respective leagues. There is no right or wrong way to do it.

The Overhaul is a great help to managers. To be able to basically rip up your team and start again is valuable, helping to save transfers in the process. For example, if I have a player who gets injured in week three, I may just hold him for one game and transfer him out during the Overhaul, rather than using a precious transfer that I will no doubt need in April or May.

There is a second Overhaul in game week 28 so, again, you can make wholesale changes without incurring any deficit on your transfer count. It is something to be aware of when planning ahead.

Planning for the Knockout Cup

The Knockout Cup will be back for the 2019/20 season.

All teams in the game before the deadline will automatically be entered into the Knockout Cup and be eligible to win the prize.

The Knockout Cup will randomly pair one manager's team with another's in a head-to-head shootout, with the team scoring the most points in that game week progressing to the next round.

My tactic for the Knockout Cup is to create a second team at the start of the season and use it solely for the cup competition. In this case I would manage it by changing captaincy without using any transfers.

Once the Knockout Cup starts, you can begin to use your allocation of 40 transfers in order to navigate through each round, making up to five transfers a week.

Most of the teams you will be up against may have already used a good chunk of transfers so you can take advantage of this - the extra moves you can make should see you progress deep into the tournament and give you a shot at the £1,000 jackpot prize.