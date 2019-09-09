Sky Sports Fantasy Football: Tammy Abraham, Teemu Pukki lead the way in bang for your buck

Tammy Abraham has made an impressive start for Frank Lampard's side

Ahead of the Premier League returning on Saturday, Sky Games dissects the bargain buys in this year's Sky Sports Fantasy Football. Who's setting the early pace and are there any bargains you might have missed?

Do you want to get more than you bargain for? Here's our pick of the players who have made flying starts to the Premier League season, racking up plenty of points for Fantasy Football bosses who have trusted them so far, despite their lowly cost.

The Overhaul - giving unlimited transfers until 12:30pm on Saturday - is nearing its end, and it is important to check out all departments which can help or hinder your decisions to bring players in or out before the dreaded deadline.

Teemu Pukki: 5.9 points per £m

Total points: 46

Selected by: 19.0%

Chosen by top 1,000 Fantasy teams: 23.9%

Can Teemu Pukki maintain his solid start?

Fantasy Football points breakdown

Goals x 5

Assists x 1

MOTM x 1

Shots tier one x 2

Shots tier two x 1

Caglar Soyuncu: 4.84 points per £m

Total points: 30

Selected by: 11.3%

Chosen by top 1,000 Fantasy teams: 42.9%

Fantasy Football points breakdown

Clean sheets x 1

MOTM x 2

Assists x 1

Passes tier one x 1

Passes tier two x 1

Tackles tier two x 1

Caglar Soyuncu has eased the hole that was left by Harry Maguire

Ashley Barnes: 4.27 points per £m

Total points: 38

Selected by: 3.8%

Chosen by top 1,000 Fantasy teams: 1.9%

Fantasy Football points breakdown

Goals x 4

MOTM x 1

Shots tier one x 1

Shots tier two x 2

Tammy Abraham: 4.1 points per £m

Total points: 34

Selected by: 7.7%

Chosen by top 1,000 Fantasy teams: 12.8%

Tammy Abraham has made an impressive start for Frank Lampard's side

Fantasy Football points breakdown

Goals x 4

MOTM x 1

Shots tier one x 1

Shots tier two x 1

Vicente Guaita: 4.06 points per £m

Total points: 26

Selected by: 1.2%

Chosen by top 1,000 Fantasy teams: 2.8%

Fantasy Football points breakdown

Clean sheets x 2

Penalty saved x 1