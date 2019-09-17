Fantasy Football Team of the Week: Tammy Abraham makes his third appearance in a row

Tammy Abraham took home the match ball after his hat-trick

Sky Games look at who starred during Gameweek 6 of Sky Sports Fantasy Football. Which of these players shone for your starting XI this weekend?

Lukasz Fabianski - £6.7m: 12 points

Lukasz Fabianski made some fine saves to deny Aston Villa, especially as West Ham were playing with 10 men for the latter stages of the game. He made tier two save bonus points as a result and earned a place in the Fantasy Team of the Week due to his superior value-for-money in comparison to Hugo Lloris (£7.3m).

Cedric Soares - £7.6m: 9 points

A solid performance at a tough place for Cedric Soares, who registered tier one tackle bonus points to complement his clean sheet for Southampton. This was enough to nip in ahead of Jan Vertonghen (£9.5m), based upon price once again.

Toby Alderweireld - £9.8m: 13 points

If Soares had got a point lower, the back three of the Fantasy Team of the Week would all consist of Tottenham players. Toby Alderweireld notched five points initially from a comfortable clean sheet, while grabbing an assist for one of the four Tottenham goals. Tottenham saw 64 per cent of the ball, meaning it was relatively easy for the Belgian to rack up tier two passing bonus points as well.

Toby Alderweireld has 27 Fantasy Football points for the season

Serge Aurier - £8.1m: 13 points

Serge Aurier had no trouble in earning a place in the Fantasy Team of the Week either. His two assists, one of which was at the misfortune of Patrick van Aanholt, put him level with teammate Alderweireld. This was his first appearance of the campaign and looks set to keep his spot for the coming weeks.

Tom Cleverley - £6.8m: 11 points

Tom Cleverley capitalised on some poor defending from Sokratis Papastathopoulos to hand Watford a lifeline, which they ended up taking, and only 0.11 per cent of Fantasy Football managers included the midfielder this weekend, who added three points to his tally due to reaching tier two shot bonus points.

Gerard Deulofeu - £8.2m: 11 points

Despite his selection percentage being a mere 3.31 per cent, he is the most selected Watford player in Fantasy Football, and he demonstrated why that is the case with a Sky Sports Man of the Match performance against Arsenal. His work off the ball also made it possible for Cleverley to get Watford back in the game.

Moussa Djenepo - £7.1m: 13 points

Moussa Djenepo started his first game for Southampton against Sheffield United, and the new signing certainly looks to be exciting fans. His third appearance was welcomed with another goal and a Sky Sports Man of the Match award, while attaining tier one shot bonus points. Djenepo has 19 points in his last two matches.

Rodri - £8.5m: 14 points

Rodri performed well despite the disappointing defeat

Take the result away from Manchester City and it was a very impressive individual performance from Rodri, who struck from long range to give City a consolation in injury time. The Spaniard registered tier one bonus points for tackles, passes and shots, making him the highest scoring midfielder of Gameweek 6, despite his side's defeat.

Callum Wilson - £9.9m: 17 points

The ever-consistent Callum Wilson has started the Premier League season in fine fashion once again. The Englishman has contributed to five goals in as many matches (three strikes, two assists), with one of those a superb chip over fellow international team-mate Jordan Pickford. His brace was enough to earn him a Man of the Match award and Wilson has 35 points thus far.

Callum Wilson enjoys extending Bournemouth's lead

Heung-Min Son - £10.5m: 18 points

Heung-Min Son was back to his best against Crystal Palace, timing a wonderful volley perfectly to beat Vicente Guaita for just one of his two goals. A Man of the Match award with tier two shot bonus points allowed Son to record 18 points, benefiting just 1.81 per cent of Fantasy Football bosses.

Tammy Abraham - £8.3m: 20 points

Tammy Abraham has seven goals this season, all coming in his last three Premier League matches, similarly to his Fantasy Football points, with 52 coming in that period. It could have been more had Abraham not scored an own goal or been booked. It was no surprise to see him crowned the Man of the Match, with tier two shot bonus points making for an almost perfect week in Fantasy Football for the Chelsea forward.