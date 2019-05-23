Montenegro appeal over racist abuse in England game dismissed by UEFA

Danny Rose was targeted with racist abuse in Podgorica

Montenegro will play their next competitive match behind closed doors after their appeal over the racist behaviour of fans towards England players was rejected by UEFA.

The European qualifier between Montenegro and Kosovo on June 7 will be played in front of an empty stadium, after England's 5-1 Euro 2020 qualifier victory in Podgorica was overshadowed by racist chanting to a number of their players.

Montenegro have also been ordered to display a banner with the wording 'EqualGame', with the UEFA logo on and the Football Association of Montenegro has also been fined €20,000 (£17,633).

Montenegro's fine included different charges for setting off fireworks, throwing objects, crowd disturbances and blocking stairways.

Danny Rose, who was one of the players abused during the match, said he was "lost for words" after learning Montenegro were punished with only a one-match stadium closure last month.

England team-mate Raheem Sterling called for racist abuse to be punished by teams playing behind closed doors in the immediate aftermath of the match on March 25.