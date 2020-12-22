John Hughes: Ross County manager targets 'benchmark' performance ahead of Celtic opener

Ross County manager John Hughes believes one good performance which sets a "benchmark" can provide the impetus for the Scottish Premiership strugglers to go on a good run.

Hughes, named Stuart Kettlewell's replacement on Monday, wants to instil a "siege mentality" after the Dingwall club's defeat to Hamilton Academical on Saturday made it 10 league games without a win.

County are four points adrift of the bottom of the table and visit reigning league champions Celtic on Wednesday as they bid to repeat last month's shock League Cup quarter-final win.

"It's small things that could turn things around," Hughes said.

"Even just a performance which sets the benchmark. I can then jump in and say to the players, 'We're not coming below that'.

"I'm just keeping my fingers crossed we can get that wee bit of luck that kick-starts us."

2:30 Highlights of the SPFL match between Ross County and Hamilton.

Hughes, whose last managerial spell ended in relegation from Scotland's second tier with Raith Rovers in 2017, believes he has inherited a good squad from Kettlewell.

"I'm trying to find faults so I can then spray the gold dust on the guys," he added.

"But that's not the case. I've found nothing and that's all down to Stuart's level of attention. I'm asking, 'Can we try this?' - but it's been done."

Hughes, who lifted the Scottish Cup with Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2015 during his previous role, added: "I am seeing I have got good guys at this club, good people.

"I have got maybe one to two rascals, but I have not got any bad apples in the dressing room. They all want the same thing and that gives us a chance."

Celtic come into the match fresh from being crowned quadruple-treble winners but Hughes sees no reason why the Staggies can't pull off a surprise at Parkhead.

"I think Celtic will have had a lift from winning the cup," the 56-year-old said.

"I don't know about Neil's team. With them going into extra-time he might have to rest one or two but we have to take inspiration from the last time we went there and got a fantastic result.

"If you can do it once you can do it twice."

Hughes keen to retain Stewart

Image: Ross Stewart has scored six goals in all competitions this season

Hughes is hopeful the club can keep Ross Stewart until the end of the season amid interest in the striker, who can talk to other clubs in January with his deal due to expire in the summer.

"Can we afford to lose a player like Ross given the position we're in? Right at this moment in time, no," he said.

"I have to be honest and say that but sometimes the business side takes over.

"I'm just in the door. I'd be delighted to keep him but I don't even know if there's been a bid put in, it's all just speculation.

"If that happens, I'll have to sit down with the chairman and weigh up the pros and cons. But one thing the chairman has said to me is, 'We don't have to sell'.

"We're leaning more towards him still being here until the summer."