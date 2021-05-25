Ross County to appoint Malky Mackay as new manager following John Hughes exit

Malky Mackay will be confirmed as Ross County manager on Wednesday.

John Hughes left his managerial position after securing County's Scottish Premiership status on the final day of the season.

Former Cardiff City manager Mackay has not held a club job since he left Wigan Athletic in 2015.

1:44 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Motherwell and Ross County

Mackay, who has also previously managed Watford, stepped down from his role as Scottish FA performance director after four years in the post in November.

County secured a 10th-placed finish under Hughes, who replaced Stuart Kettlewell in December with the side bottom of the division.