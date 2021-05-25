Ross County to appoint Malky Mackay as new manager following John Hughes exit

Malky Mackay set to replace John Hughes as Ross County manager in Dingwall; former Cardiff and Watford boss has not held a club job since he left Wigan in 2015; Mackay stepped down as Scottish FA performance director in November

Tuesday 25 May 2021 23:16, UK

Malky Mackay
Image: Malky Mackay served as Scottish FA performance director until November 2020

Malky Mackay will be confirmed as Ross County manager on Wednesday.

John Hughes left his managerial position after securing County's Scottish Premiership status on the final day of the season.

Former Cardiff City manager Mackay has not held a club job since he left Wigan Athletic in 2015.

Motherwell v Ross County badge 1:44
Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Motherwell and Ross County

Mackay, who has also previously managed Watford, stepped down from his role as Scottish FA performance director after four years in the post in November.

Also See:

County secured a 10th-placed finish under Hughes, who replaced Stuart Kettlewell in December with the side bottom of the division.

Trending

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Keep an eye out for our return during Euro 2021. Play for free to win the £250,000 jackpot prize!

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports