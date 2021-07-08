Ross County forfeit League Cup opener at Forfar following Covid-19 outbreak

Ross County have forfeited their Scottish League Cup opener at Forfar Athletic following a coronavirus outbreak at the club.
The Premiership side stopped all football operations on Tuesday after a number of players and coaching staff tested positive.
Ross County confirmed they are unable to fulfill the match on Saturday which has resulted in the SPFL board awarding Forfar Athletic a 3-0 win.
An SPFL spokesman said: "Consistent with the announcements in respect of similar issues in the group stage of last year's competition, any team unable or unwilling to field a team in a Premier Sports Cup round one group stage tie, will forfeit the match on the basis of a 3-0 defeat.
"Accordingly, Forfar Athletic have been awarded a 3-0 win in the tie.
"This announcement demonstrates the continuing threat of disruption to SPFL competitions by Covid-19, particularly given the current levels of transmission of the virus throughout the country.
"We wish the affected players and staff the very best in their recovery and will continue to liaise with Ross County in the coming days."
Ross County say they are working with all authorities and hope to re-open their football department next week.