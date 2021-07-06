Ross County suspend football operations after coronavirus outbreak

Ross County have 'temporarily suspended football operations' after a number of players and coaching staff test positive for coronavirus; the Premiership club are due to begin their season away at Forfar in the League Cup on Saturday

DINGWALL , SCOTLAND - APRIL 21: A general view of the Global Energy Stadium during a Scottish Premiership match between Ross County and St Mirren at the Global Energy Stadium, on April 21, 2021, in Dingwall, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Image: Ross County are due to face Forfar in the League Cup on Saturday

Ross County have stopped all football operations following a coronavirus outbreak at the club.

The Premiership side confirmed on Tuesday that a number of players and coaching staff have tested positive for the virus.

Malky Mackay's side are due to begin their season away at Forfar in the League Cup on Saturday.

A club statement said: "A number of Ross County Players and Coaching staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

"As a precaution, the club has temporarily suspended football operations to prevent any further spread of the virus."

Ross County also face Dundee, Brora Rangers and Montrose in the League Cup later this month, before their Premiership opener at home to St Johnstone on July 31.

