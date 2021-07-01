Osaze Urhoghide: Celtic sign Sheffield Wednesday defender on four-year deal

Celtic sign defender Osaze Urhoghide from Sheffield Wednesday; 20-year-old made 19 appearances for Wednesday over the last two seasons; Urhoghide is Celtic's first signing since manager Ange Postecoglou took over in June

Thursday 1 July 2021 18:10, UK

Sheffield Wednesday&#39;s Osaze Urhoghide during the Sky Bet Championship match at Brentford Community Stadium, London. Picture date: Wednesday February 24, 2021.
Image: Osaze Urhoghide is Celtic's first signing under new manager Ange Postecoglou

Celtic have signed Osaze Urhoghide from Sheffield Wednesday on a four-year deal.

The 20-year-old defender was out of contract and chose to join new manager Ange Postecoglou as the first signing of the Greek-Australian's era after he took over in June.

Netherlands-born Urhoghide began his professional career with AFC Wimbledon in 2018, before he joined Sheffield Wednesday in 2019 and made 19 appearances over two seasons for the Championship side.

Postecoglou said of Urhoghide's signing: "It's great. He's someone that the club's been tracking for a while and when I came on board, I managed to have a meeting with him and he's a good young man, he's very ambitious.

"He's just beginning his football career but he shows all the attributes on and off the field to want to become a top player, so it's great to get him here. He can play a couple of positions at the back and, most importantly, he's really keen to learn and develop and I think this will be a great environment for him.

Trending

"He's a modern defender. He's good athletically, he's mobile, he's quick and he wants to get on the ball. He can play a couple of different positions, and from our perspective, and the way we want to play our football, there are certain things I look for in players irrespective of age, and he's got some really good attributes to be a top defender.

"The most important thing is, he's got a real desire to reach the very top. He's excited about joining the club, which is important to me because that's the first thing I want to hear from players, that they're really keen to join us."

Also See:

Urhoghide joins former Sheffield Wednesday teammate Liam Shaw at Celtic. The midfielder signed a four-year contract after agreeing a pre-contract agreement in March.

Super 6 Extra: England vs Ukraine

Super 6 Extra: England vs Ukraine

Predict what unfolds when England meet Ukraine to win £5,000 for free. Entries by 8pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports