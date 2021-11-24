Simon Grayson sacked as Fleetwood head coach following run of seven defeats in eight games

Simon Grayson and his assistant David Dunn have been sacked by Fleetwood following a run of seven defeats in eight games in all competitions; Grayson was initially appointed in January, before signing a longer deal in March, and leaves Highbury with the club 22nd in League One

Wednesday 24 November 2021 10:25, UK

PA - Simon Grayson
Image: Fleetwood have sacked head coach Simon Grayson

Fleetwood have sacked head coach Simon Grayson following a run of seven defeats in eight matches.

Grayson's final game in charge was Tuesday's 3-1 defeat at Oxford, which left the club 22nd in League One with just three wins from 17 league matches.

Assistant head coach and former Blackburn midfielder David Dunn will also depart Highbury with immediate effect.

A club statement read: "Fleetwood Town can confirm head coach Simon Grayson has left the club with immediate effect.

"Following a difficult run of results, assistant head coach David Dunn will also depart and everyone at the club would like to place on record their thanks to Simon and David for their hard work and professionalism.

Trending

"The search for his replacement will begin immediately and we will issue a further update on the first team staff in due course."

Former Blackpool and Preston boss Grayson took initial charge in January 2021, succeeding Simon Wiles who had a spell in charge following Joey Barton's departure, before signing a longer-term deal in March.

Also See:

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the Sky Bet League One game between Oxford and Fleetwood

He led Fleetwood away from relegation danger and to a 15th placed finish last season, overseeing a total of 43 games during his 10 months in charge.

An interim management team will now take charge of the trip to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday pending a permanent appointment, with the side three points from safety.

Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

The Champions League returns, with the £250,000 Super 6 Jackpot up for grabs. Play for free, entries by 7.45pm

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema