Dundee appeal Kenny Miller sending off against Rangers

Dundee's Kenny Miller leaves the field after his red card.

Dundee have submitted an appeal against the red card striker Kenny Miller received against Rangers on Saturday.

Miller was dismissed in Dundee's 4-0 defeat at former club Rangers for a challenge on full-back Borna Barisic.

The veteran striker had already been shown a yellow card for a foul on Andy Halliday but was shown a straight red for his tackle on the Croatian defender.

After the game, Dundee boss Neil McCann insisted Miller took the ball in the challenge and said the club were prepared to go through Scottish football's disciplinary process, which has come in for criticism this season from Celtic's Craig Gordon and Aberdeen over a rejected appeal against Michael Devlin's red card.

"We'll appeal the decision, 100 per cent. Kenny has won the ball but his momentum has taken him through and caught the player," McCann said.

"But there were a lot of yellow cards today when I'm not sure the game was worthy of that number.

"I've spoken to Kenny and saw the challenge in real time. He absolutely got the ball.

"Yes, he caught the man but there were several challenges like that when cards weren't brandished.

"He got a straight red when at first I thought it was a second yellow. I don't think his first one was a yellow anyway - he was trying to get himself across Andy Halliday. So I was surprised at the yellow and equally surprised at the red."

Miller's hearing with the SFA has been scheduled for Wednesday.