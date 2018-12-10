Dundee appeal Nathan Ralph red card shown in Rangers game

Dundee's Nathan Ralph is sent off against Rangers

Dundee have appealed the red card shown to Nathan Ralph in Sunday's 1-1 draw at home to Rangers.

Ralph was dismissed in the 20th minute of the game at Dens Park following a challenge on Daniel Candeias.

5:22 Rangers endured a frustrating afternoon as they were held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Dundee, who played 70 minutes with 10 men. Rangers endured a frustrating afternoon as they were held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Dundee, who played 70 minutes with 10 men.

Andy Halliday equalised for Rangers from the resulting free-kick from just outside the area after former Gers striker Kenny Miller had opened the scoring for the hosts.

Dundee have now confirmed their intention to appeal the sending off on the grounds of unfair dismissal, with a Fast Track Tribunal Hearing due to be heard on Wednesday.

Rangers missed out on the opportunity to return to the top of the Scottish Premiership after they failed to find a winner, despite their opponents playing most of the game with 10 men.

The point moved Dundee off the bottom of the table, into 11th place and above St Mirren on goal difference.