James McPake set to be named Dundee manager

Youth coach James McPake was forced to retire from his playing career through injury in 2018

James McPake will named Dundee's new manager on Friday, according to Sky sources.

The 34-year-old youth coach, who took charge of Dundee's last game of the season against St Mirren following Jim McIntyre's departure, will be confirmed as the club's permanent manager.

McPake was interviewed for the role last week after he publicly expressed his desire to take on the role full-time.

McIntyre was sacked as Dundee's manager after the club's relegation from the Scottish Premiership was confirmed following their home defeat to Hamilton on May 4.

The club's managing director John Nelms said they had "no choice" but to sack him.

Former Dundee defender, McPake, was forced to retire from playing last year due to an injury sustained in the Dundee Derby in January 2016.