Dundee appoint James McPake as their new manager

James McPake appointed the new Dundee manager

Dundee have confirmed the appointment of James McPake as their new manager with Jimmy Nicholl arriving as his assistant.

Former club captain McPake took over as caretaker boss for the final game of last season after Jim McIntyre was sacked following their relegation to the Scottish Championship with the club's managing director John Nelms saying they had "no choice" but to sack him.

The Dee finished 12 points from guaranteed safety in the Scottish Premiership last season and McPake will be in charge of leading his side back to the top division.

The 34-year-old central defender finished his career playing for Dundee where he made 50 appearances for the club.

The former Northern Ireland international took up a coaching role in the academy when he retired due to an injury he sustained in the Dundee Derby in January 2016.

Assistant manager Nicholl makes the switch from St Mirren where he was part of the backroom coaching team.