Dundee sign Graham Dorrans after release from Rangers

Graham Dorrans has joined Dundee

Dundee have signed former Rangers midfielder Graham Dorrans on a deal until the end of the season.

Dorrans had been released by the Ibrox club earlier this month and now links up with former Livingston team-mate James McPake, who is in charge at Dens Park.

The 32-year-old. who has 12 senior Scotland caps, started out alongside McPake at Livi before moving on to represent West Brom and Norwich in England.

He returned to Scotland in the summer of 2017 with Rangers but suffered a series of injuries and was only able to make 23 appearances for them, scoring five goals.

Dorrans goes straight into the Dundee squad for Saturday's Championship clash with Greenock Morton.