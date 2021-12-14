A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Shortly after 4.25am on Monday, December 13, 2021 a 36-year-old man was arrested and charged for a road traffic offence in Dundee Road West, Dundee. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."

Charlie Adam: Dundee captain arrested and charged on suspicion of drink-driving

Charlie Adam is in his second season with Dundee

Dundee captain Charlie Adam has been arrested and charged on suspicion of drink-driving after an incident in the city centre.

The former Liverpool, Rangers and Scotland midfielder is alleged to have hit a tree in the early hours of Monday morning.

Adam, who turned 36 last week, was arrested and charged with a report due to be sent to prosecutors.

A Dundee spokesperson said: "We are aware of the incident but will be making no further comment."

Dundee face Hibernian at Easter Road on Tuesday but it is likely Adam would have missed the tie after coming off injured just 13 minutes into their 3-2 defeat at Ross County on Saturday.

The Dens Park club, who were promoted to the Scottish Premiership in the summer, are 10th in the table, just two points clear of bottom spot.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Shortly after 4.25am on Monday, December 13, 2021 a 36-year-old man was arrested and charged for a road traffic offence in Dundee Road West, Dundee.

"A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."