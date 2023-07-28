Dundee boss Tony Docherty keen to add more new signings

Dundee manager Tony Docherty is keen to add to his 11 new signings as he looks to keep the newly-promoted side in the Scottish Premiership.

Striker Amadou Bakayoko is the club's latest addition with the Sierra Leone international joining on a season-long loan from Forest Green Rovers.

Docherty was appointed Dens Park boss at the end of May, replacing Gary Bowyer who left the club after clinching the Championship title.

The former Kilmarnock and Aberdeen assistant manager spoke to Sky Sports News as he looks to strengthen further ahead of their opening Scottish Premiership game against Motherwell on August 5.

"It's tough, everybody's out there looking for players. That's us now brought in 11 but we're still ongoing with that because I understand what the rigors are of the newly-promoted team coming up to the Premiership," he said.

Dundee secured promotion with a dramatic final-day victory over Queen's Park but, after dropping out of the top-flight twice in the last five years, the new manager wants some stability.

"I think it's recruiting good players and working every day in a certain way to make sure that everybody comes in with that intention to get better," he added.

"If we continue to do that every day it will affect team performances and that will lead to good results. Ultimately that's what will keep us in the league.

"I've just come away from last season being the newly-promoted side, albeit in an assistant manager role, so I know what the rigors are of staying in this division."

Shaughnessy: Easy decision to join Dundee

Joe Shaughnessy was Docherty's first summer signing after the defender rejected a new deal at St Mirren, and has been appointed as the club's new captain.

"I spoke to the manager as soon as he got the job and he sold me on his plans for the team and club. It was a pretty easy decision to make after I'd spoken to him.

"I worked with him at Aberdeen, he was a brilliant coach then and he's learned a lot from the managers he's worked under. It's good to work with him again.

"It's a tough league, I've played in it for a while now. We've just got to make sure that we're hard to beat and build on what they achieved last year. We're going into the season full of confidence as we've got players that won the Championship.

"It's a young squad and I think the manager's trying to get that mix of players who have played in the league and a lot of new talented lads coming through as well."

The Scottish Premiership season begins on the weekend of August 5/6, with the winter break starting from January 3 until January 19, 2024.

The first round of post-split fixtures takes place on April 13/14, while the regular season ends on May 18/19.

The Premiership play-off final, played over two legs live on Sky Sports, will bring the campaign to an end on May 23 and 26.

The Championship, League One and League Two seasons also begin on August 5, with those campaigns ending across the weekend of May 3/4.

The Viaplay League Cup final will be held on December 17 while the date for the Scottish Cup final is yet to be confirmed.

The Europa League final will be played on May 22 in Dublin, the Europa Conference League final will be on May 29 in Athens and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 1 at Wembley.