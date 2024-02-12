Michael Mellon: Dundee raise 'serious concerns' with Scottish FA after striker suffers serious head injury

Dundee have contacted the Scottish FA with "serious concerns" about play not being stopped to allow treatment to Michael Mellon after he suffered a head injury against St Johnstone.

The on-loan Burnley striker was stretchered off after a challenge from Liam Gordon in stoppage time at Dens Park on Sunday.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty accused Saints captain Liam Gordon of being guilty of an "almost life-endangering" challenge on the substitute.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Dundee and St Johnstone

Docherty also questioned why referee David Munro did not stop play immediately.

"For me, that was almost life-endangering that challenge," he said after the 2-1 win.

"And to not even get a booking for it...

"Michael is a top boy in our team and I'm concerned for him because he took a really bad blow to the back of the head.

"Luckily we have a brilliant doctor here, Dr McCormack, who didn't pay any attention to the referee and ran onto the pitch.

"It was a sour note at the end of the game and the player's welfare is the most important thing."

'Strongest terms'

The striker was taken to hospital and the club issued a statement on Monday.

"The club is today writing to the Scottish FA in the strongest terms to express its serious concerns that play was not stopped to allow immediate attention to Michael after what was clearly a dreadful head clash.

"Michael sustained a significant head injury in yesterday's match against St Johnstone, but thanks to the swift intervention by Dr McCormack and the medical team, his condition was stabilised and he was transferred to Ninewells Hospital Accident and Emergency Department.

"Following specialist investigations he was discharged with appropriate head injury advice.

"He will continue his recovery under the supervision of the club's medical team in accordance with concussion protocols."

