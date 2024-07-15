Dundee: Dens Park club move home League Cup games to help new pitch

Dundee have moved their home League Cup matches to Brechin City's Glebe Park in order to help prepare their new pitch at Dens Park.

The club say they have "invested heavily" in the surface this summer following five postponements due to waterlogging last season.

Dundee were found guilty of a number of SPFL breaches and fined £186,000, with £120,000 of that suspended until the end of the upcoming season - and would only be payable if there are continued problems.

Image: Dundee had five matches postponed at Dens Park last season

It means matches against Annan Athletic and Inverness Caledonian Thistle will be moved to Glebe Park, as will their 'B' team SPFL Trust Trophy first-round game against Formartine United

Dundee start their Premiership campaign at rivals Dundee United on August 4 - live on Sky Sports - before hosting Hearts in their first home league game on August 10.

In a statement, Dundee's head groundsman Paul Murray said: "The renovation has not been without its challenges, but with the club's full support, we have managed to overcome these issues to help the process run as smoothly as possible.

"We have taken the decision to move the two home Premier Sports Cup games based on the short amount of time between completing the renovation and the aforementioned fixtures.

Image: Dundee have laid down 200 tonnes of rootzone soil at Dens Park after waterlogging issues last season

"With the pitch being seeded less than four weeks ago, and with so much sand and rootzone going into the drainage lines and onto the pitch surface, I was concerned for the overall stability of the pitch.

"Moving the two home games gives us another 18 days to have the pitch in optimum condition for the start of the league campaign."

