Dundee fined by SPFL for condition of Dens Park pitch after five postponements

Dundee have been fined by the SPFL after the condition of the Dens Park pitch caused several postponements this season.

A disciplinary hearing resulted in the club being fined £186,000, with £120,000 suspended until the end of season 2024/25 and would only be payable if there are continued problems.

The Premiership club had been called to account by the league after games were postponed on five occasions because of the condition of the playing surface.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dundee's game against Rangers was played at the third attempt - watch highlights here

Dundee's game against Rangers went ahead on Wednesday night, live on Sky Sports, after two previous call-offs due to the surface being unplayable.

A statement from the SPFL read: "At a disciplinary hearing today (18 April 2024), Dundee FC admitted five separate breaches of SPFL rules relating to their Dens Park pitch.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"This followed postponements of cinch Premiership matches on 7 October 2023, 23 December 2023, 2 January 2024, 17 March 2024, and 10 April 2024.

"As a result, Dundee were fined £186,000, of which £120,000 is suspended until the end of season 2024/25.

"This suspended element will be automatically triggered in the event of a further breach of SPFL rules relating to pitch condition next season.

"SPFL rules on pitch condition are an integral part of maintaining a fair league competition."

Dundee consider appeal

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Dundee are unhappy with the verdict and are seeking legal advice with regards to an appeal.

A club statement read: "Dundee Football Club are deeply disappointed with the severity of the punishment and are currently seeking legal advice with regards to an appeal.

"The club will be making no further comment on the outcome while we seek legal advice."

Scottish Premiership and SWPL on Sky Sports

Sky Sports - This season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke X page @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with action from the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Women's Premier League, Premier League, WSL, EFL, and more.

Image: Watch Scottish Premiership, Premier League, F1, Tennis and more on Sky Sports with NOW

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Scottish Premiership, Premier League, EFL, F1 and so much more.

Find out more here...