Dundee 0-0 Rangers: Ibrox side's Scottish Premiership title hopes suffer another blow

Rangers' Scottish Premiership title hopes suffered another blow as a goalless draw at Dundee left them three points behind Celtic.

With the game at Dens Park being played at the third attempt, Philippe Clement's side knew they needed to recover from their shock defeat at Ross County to remain on course to reclaim the title.

Dundee had other ideas and Malachi Boateng almost opened the scoring for Dundee inside the opening minute with Amadou Boateng's goal ruled out for offside before the break.

Dens keeper Jon McCracken comfortably denied Abdallah Sima, Connor Goldson and James Tavernier as Rangers struggled to show their previous form under Clement.

The Ibrox side trail Celtic with five games remaining while Dundee remain sixth, two points behind St Mirren in their push for European football next season.

Rangers hand advantage back to Celtic

Tony Docherty's Dundee, who commendably clinched a top-six place on their return to the top flight, are now three points behind fifth-placed St Mirren and they deserved their point.

Malachi Boateng struck inside the opening minute with his low drive just escaping Ibrox keeper Jack Butland's right-hand post.

Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy limped off after 10 minutes to be replaced by Antonio Portales before Gers attacker Abdallah Sima outstripped the home defence but his low drive was blocked by the foot of Jon McCracken, the Dundee keeper saving another effort from the Brighton loanee moments later.

Dundee played the better football. In the 22nd minute Butland parried a Luke McCowan free-kick from 25 yards and Scott Tiffoney got to the rebound first to help it on to Amadou Bakayoko who knocked over the line from a yard out but the offside flag went up.

Rangers toiled, threatening only occasionally.

McCracken pushed a curling free-kick from Gers skipper James Tavernier round the post then saved a Connor Goldson header from the resulting corner but it was the more composed and fluid home side who were applauded off at the break.

Rangers stepped up the tempo at the start of the second half but a spark of creativity was absent and Dundee's defending was organised.

In the 56th minute, Clement tried a shake-up and Dessers, Dowell and Rabbi Matondo replaced Roofe, Todd Cantwell and Fabio Silva and McCracken soon had to save from Lawrence's drive from a tight angle.

McCracken pulled off a fine save from Dessers' curling shot as the Dees defence were stretched for once and held a tame Tavernier header but it was mostly huffing and puffing from the visitors while Dundee were always a threat.

Worryingly for Gers fans, their side have suffered a dip in form at the wrong time of the season.

Clement: 'Don't take conclusions from one game'

Rangers manager Philippe Clement on Sky Sports:

"We had enough chances to win the game so you have to take that moment, but today we didn't have anyone with the spark to make the big difference.

"We are still a team who have scored a lot of goals this season. One week ago we scored three goals against Celtic, so it doesn't disappear in one moment but you always have games in the season where things don't fall your side.

"I saw all the effort from my team, they had organisation and didn't give away chances like they did against Ross County.

"They created chances but they didn't put the ball against the net, which is the most important thing in football, but if they keep pushing like this then their goalscoring will come back again.

"Don't take conclusions out of one game where you didn't score.

"They [the fans] need to stick behind the team. That's very important because the team is giving everything.

"They disappointed and angry after Ross County, that was clear, but they need to stick behind the team. That's the only way to get what the fans dream of.

"We need to all stick together to let this team grow to become champions again. That's not the work of one or two days or one or two months, that's a longer job."

Docherty 'couldn't be more proud' of Dundee

Dundee boss Tony Docherty:

"I thought it was a fantastic team performance.

"We make some really good decisions in and out of possession and we went toe-to-toe with a very good Rangers team who have got a real motivation in a title race.

"Really pleased with the focus and professionalism of the team.

"You can see the level of progression and improvement. We've come on leaps and bounds and that's testament to their hard work and focus.

"I couldn't be more proud of the squad for what they're giving us and we're in a good place going into that top-six.

"Our first objective was retaining our status, then it was top-six and now there's another objective there [of European football].

Boyd: Time for forward players to step up

"For Rangers to go to Celtic Park needing to win a game of football is going to be really difficult. The results haven't been good enough, it's the wrong time of the season to start dropping points and losing games.

"James Tavernier's numbers have been through the roof in terms of goals, but you cannot depend on your right-back to bail you out. It's impossible.

"Rangers need more from their forward players and they're not getting it.

"If Rangers Football Club are depending on a right-back to bail them out of trouble week in, week out then they have got a big problem ahead of them.

"They've got an opportunity on Sunday in a semi-final [against Hearts in the Scottish Cup] that they need to go and rectify these last two performances."

Dundee host Celtic on April 28, live on Sky Sports, with kick-off at 3pm as the post-split fixtures get under way.

Rangers are in Scottish Cup action on Sunday against Hearts at Hampden Park (3pm kick-off), before visiting St Mirren on April 28, live on Sky Sports, with kick-off at 12.30pm.

