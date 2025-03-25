Dundee vs Rangers: Tony Docherty believes derby form can help bid for Scottish Premiership survival

Dundee manager Tony Docherty hopes his side can “replicate” their derby heroics in their bid for Scottish Premiership survival as they welcome a “different” Rangers to Dens Park on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

The Dark Blues' 4-2 away victory over rivals Dundee United was their first league win since January 5, taking them five points clear of bottom club St Johnstone.

Docherty's side are 11th in the league table but have managed to hold both Old Firm clubs to draws at home this season.

"It's given us a huge lift, sometimes it's more than a win," he told Sky Sports News.

"We scored six goals, two got chopped off by VAR, but it was a terrific performance, and I think a performance that's synonymous with this group of players when everybody's fit and available.

"There's a real bounce about the group just now. We're in a good place and looking forward to a really tough game against Rangers, but we've done well against them in the league this season.

"If we can replicate that level of performance that we put into the derby with eight games to go, then that's what we're looking for."

Saturday's opponents Rangers enjoyed a derby victory of their own as Hamza Igamane's 88th-minute winner earned a first away win over rivals Celtic in almost four-and-a-half years.

Barry Ferguson will now head to Dens Park for the first time as head coach, hoping to earn his club's first win at the ground since November 2023.

"It's a different Rangers now, Barry Ferguson has come in and he's got good experience in there with Billy Dodds and Neil McCann," added Docherty.

"They've come in and done well, they've done what you always do as an interim, they've kind of changed things, they've changed the shape, they've changed the training regime, and they've had a reaction from the players.

"It's two really good teams. It's an exciting and challenging game for us, but it's two teams in form and that hopefully will serve up a cracker."

Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameron has signed a pre-contract agreement with Rangers and will go up against his future team-mates on Saturday.

The 22-year-old academy graduate missed the last encounter with the Ibrox club but will be available for selection this time around.

"It's not difficult at all, my relationship with Lyall (Cameron) is a top drawer and he's a brilliant boy," said Cameron's manager.

"He'll give everything for this football club, as you've seen from his performance in the derby. He was gutted that his goal was ruled out against Dundee United through VAR.

Image: Dundee's Lyall Cameron will join Rangers in the summer

"I think every Dundee supporter has seen his level of commitment.

"He's carrying a wee knock and we're managing that knock on his Achilles at the moment, but he's training with the squad now, and at the moment, he's more than available and right up for Saturday's game.

"So, I think everybody will see a really committed Lyall Cameron that's giving everything for Dundee Football Club, and I expect him to do that until the end of the season."