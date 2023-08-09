Carabao Cup highlights and round-up: Wimbledon stun Coventry, Leeds survive scare and Leicester beat Burton

League Two side AFC Wimbledon produced another Carabao Cup shock by scoring two late goals to dump last season's Championship play-off finalists Coventry out in the first round.

After eight Championship teams were knocked out on Tuesday, there was still room for one more surprise a day later as Ryan McLean's stoppage-time strike secured a memorable victory for the hosts at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

Coventry looked on course to make it through to round two when Matt Godden converted a first-half penalty after Joe Lewis brought down Haji Wright, but Omar Bugiel drew AFC Wimbledon level in the 86th minute before McLean's cool finish produced late drama and prevented a penalty shootout.

Leeds made hard work of reaching the second round with a 2-1 home win over League One side Shrewsbury at a packed Elland Road.

The much-changed Championship newcomers trailed to Taylor Perry's first-half opener but progressed thanks to goals from Joe Gelhardt and Pascal Struijk early in the second period.

Leicester made it through to round two with a dominant win over Burton at the Pirelli Stadium in Wednesday's televised tie on Sky Sports.

Kelechi Iheanacho's nonchalant finish and Wilfred Ndidi's thumping strike in the first half put the Championship team firmly in control and they never looked like surrendering their lead.

Burton struggled for most of the match and also suffered an injury to key forward Cole Stockton, who was forced off before half-time with what appeared to be a muscle strain.

Summer signing Jason Knight scored twice as Bristol City thrashed Oxford United 5-1 in an entertaining clash at Ashton Gate.

Oxford's Billy Bodin cancelled out Harry Cornick's opener, but Knight's brace either side of the interval put the hosts in charge before Nahki Wells and Kal Naismith added further goals.

Championship Cardiff surrendered a two-goal lead and needed a penalty shoot-out to secure victory against League Two Colchester.

Rubin Colwill and Kion Etete gave Cardiff a two-goal lead before John Akinde and Joe Taylor equalised for Colchester before half-time.

But in the shoot-out, Jak Alnwick saved Colchester's first three attempts from Jayden Fevrier, Junior Tchamadeu and Tom Hopper to help the Bluebirds through.

Ipswich also made it through as Jack Taylor and Sone Aluke ensured a 2-0 victory over League One side Bristol Rovers.

Tottenham were handed an all-Premier League Carabao Cup second round tie away at Fulham, while Chelsea were handed AFC Wimbledon at home in the same draw.

Ange Postecoglou will take his Spurs team across London in their bid to end their long trophy drought, with their last piece of silverware being the League Cup title 15 years ago.

Thomas Frank's Brentford have to go to League Two Newport County later this month while Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace have a tricky trip to Championship side Plymouth Argyle.

The Northern Section of the draw saw a challenging tie for Sean Dyche's Everton as they travel to League Two side Doncaster.

There is an all-Premier League tie between Nottingham Forest and Burnley, Phil Parkinson takes his Wrexham side to a familiar face in Bradford - who he took to the League Cup final a decade ago - while the Class of 92's Salford City host Leeds United after dumping out Preston in round one.

Carabao Cup second round draw in full

Ties to be played in the week commencing August 28

Northern Section:

Tranmere Rovers vs Leicester City

Salford City vs Leeds

Harrogate Town vs Blackburn Rovers

Stoke vs Rotherham

Wrexham vs Bradford

Doncaster vs Everton

Bolton vs Middlesbrough

Port Vale vs Crewe

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

Sheffield Wednesday vs Mansfield

Wolves vs Blackpool

Sheffield United vs Lincoln

Southern Section:

Bristol City vs QPR or Norwich

Plymouth vs Crystal Palace

Reading vs Ipswich

Portsmouth vs Peterborough

Luton vs Gillingham

Swansea vs Bournemouth

Fulham vs Tottenham

Exeter vs Stevenage

Wycombe vs Sutton United

Birmingham vs Cardiff

Newport vs Brentford

Chelsea vs AFC Wimbledon