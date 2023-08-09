Carabao Cup highlights and round-up: Wimbledon stun Coventry, Leeds survive scare and Leicester beat Burton

League Two side AFC Wimbledon produced a late comeback to stun last season's Championship play-off finalists Coventry in Carabao Cup; Leeds survive scare to beat Shrewsbury; Leicester, Bristol City, Cardiff and Ipswich also through to round two, where Tottenham will travel to Fulham
Wednesday 9 August 2023 23:07, UK
League Two side AFC Wimbledon produced another Carabao Cup shock by scoring two late goals to dump last season's Championship play-off finalists Coventry out in the first round.
After eight Championship teams were knocked out on Tuesday, there was still room for one more surprise a day later as Ryan McLean's stoppage-time strike secured a memorable victory for the hosts at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.
Coventry looked on course to make it through to round two when Matt Godden converted a first-half penalty after Joe Lewis brought down Haji Wright, but Omar Bugiel drew AFC Wimbledon level in the 86th minute before McLean's cool finish produced late drama and prevented a penalty shootout.
Click here to watch highlights from Wednesday's matches in the first round of the Carabao Cup...
Leeds made hard work of reaching the second round with a 2-1 home win over League One side Shrewsbury at a packed Elland Road.
The much-changed Championship newcomers trailed to Taylor Perry's first-half opener but progressed thanks to goals from Joe Gelhardt and Pascal Struijk early in the second period.
Leicester made it through to round two with a dominant win over Burton at the Pirelli Stadium in Wednesday's televised tie on Sky Sports.
Kelechi Iheanacho's nonchalant finish and Wilfred Ndidi's thumping strike in the first half put the Championship team firmly in control and they never looked like surrendering their lead.
Burton struggled for most of the match and also suffered an injury to key forward Cole Stockton, who was forced off before half-time with what appeared to be a muscle strain.
Summer signing Jason Knight scored twice as Bristol City thrashed Oxford United 5-1 in an entertaining clash at Ashton Gate.
Oxford's Billy Bodin cancelled out Harry Cornick's opener, but Knight's brace either side of the interval put the hosts in charge before Nahki Wells and Kal Naismith added further goals.
Championship Cardiff surrendered a two-goal lead and needed a penalty shoot-out to secure victory against League Two Colchester.
Rubin Colwill and Kion Etete gave Cardiff a two-goal lead before John Akinde and Joe Taylor equalised for Colchester before half-time.
But in the shoot-out, Jak Alnwick saved Colchester's first three attempts from Jayden Fevrier, Junior Tchamadeu and Tom Hopper to help the Bluebirds through.
Ipswich also made it through as Jack Taylor and Sone Aluke ensured a 2-0 victory over League One side Bristol Rovers.
Tottenham were handed an all-Premier League Carabao Cup second round tie away at Fulham, while Chelsea were handed AFC Wimbledon at home in the same draw.
Ange Postecoglou will take his Spurs team across London in their bid to end their long trophy drought, with their last piece of silverware being the League Cup title 15 years ago.
Thomas Frank's Brentford have to go to League Two Newport County later this month while Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace have a tricky trip to Championship side Plymouth Argyle.
The Northern Section of the draw saw a challenging tie for Sean Dyche's Everton as they travel to League Two side Doncaster.
There is an all-Premier League tie between Nottingham Forest and Burnley, Phil Parkinson takes his Wrexham side to a familiar face in Bradford - who he took to the League Cup final a decade ago - while the Class of 92's Salford City host Leeds United after dumping out Preston in round one.
Ties to be played in the week commencing August 28
Northern Section:
Tranmere Rovers vs Leicester City
Salford City vs Leeds
Harrogate Town vs Blackburn Rovers
Stoke vs Rotherham
Wrexham vs Bradford
Doncaster vs Everton
Bolton vs Middlesbrough
Port Vale vs Crewe
Nottingham Forest vs Burnley
Sheffield Wednesday vs Mansfield
Wolves vs Blackpool
Sheffield United vs Lincoln
Southern Section:
Bristol City vs QPR or Norwich
Plymouth vs Crystal Palace
Reading vs Ipswich
Portsmouth vs Peterborough
Luton vs Gillingham
Swansea vs Bournemouth
Fulham vs Tottenham
Exeter vs Stevenage
Wycombe vs Sutton United
Birmingham vs Cardiff
Newport vs Brentford
Chelsea vs AFC Wimbledon