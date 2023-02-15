Leah Williamson: England captain to wear OneLove armband to support Czech Republic international Jakub Jankto

Leah Williamson says she will wear the OneLove armband during this month's Arnold Clark Cup to show support for Jakub Jankto, who this week became the highest-profile male footballer to come out as gay.

Jankto, a Czech Republic international midfielder who is on loan at Sparta Prague from Spanish club Getafe, made the announcement in a social media post on Tuesday, saying: "I no longer want to hide myself."

Williamson says showing solidarity with the 27-year-old is a primary reason for wearing the armband, explaining: "We're never shy in saying what we stand for.

"We're a squad that promotes inclusivity and equality. We obviously have a number of people that feel very strongly about it and I think it's not even a question for us.

"You've just seen another men's player step out and be as brave as they can be and potentially change their whole life. They don't know what's coming so to stand in solidarity with that is important to us.

"It's something we've always done and it's something we'll continue to do. We're not just impacting football, we're trying to have a positive impact on society.

"I think Jakub was a main factor, but as always we stand against discrimination of any form. We want to eradicate discrimination from the game and this is a positive message to anyone that disagrees that football is a place for everybody."

Williamson calls for positive resolution to Saudi World Cup deal

The stance of the England squad is particularly pertinent ahead of this summer's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, given the potential sponsorship of the tournament by Saudi Arabia's tourism authority.

Alex Morgan, the USA forward, has called the move "bizarre" given women's rights in Saudi Arabia are restricted under strict male guardianship laws and homosexuality is illegal.

Williamson called on FIFA and the host nations to come to a decision that is in the "best interests of the game", saying: "I think as players, especially in the women’s game, we aren’t shy to stand up for what we believe in.

"I’ve seen what the American players said recently. We make clear statements constantly about the society we want to live in and try to have a positive impact on the world.

"We always make our feelings heard, but ultimately those things will hopefully be resolved in a positive way by FIFA, Australia and New Zealand.

"There’s a time and a place for players to speak out, but ultimately the decision is not in our hands, so you hope they are made in the best interests of the game."

Harry Kane was one of a number of captains that was stopped from wearing the OneLove armband by FIFA on the eve of the men's World Cup in November, but Williamson called for a swift call to be made ahead of the women's tournament later this year.

"We hope it's not a last-minute call once we get there," said the England captain. "It's something we want to do all year round and something we've done previously.

"The statement that was made at the Euros last summer with every team participating, I think that's incredible.

"Every picture we have with a trophy lift, there's a rainbow armband in there, so it's a great stage and a great time to promote those values we believe in."

'We stand with Canada and Spain'

Williamson also expressed her support for the Canada squad, who are threatening to boycott a camp in April over funding cuts and pay inequality, as well as the Spanish players that are refusing to work under Jorge Vilda, their manager.

"One of the main issues for women's sport in general is the lack of security," explained the Arsenal defender.

"We have progressive conversations all the time and we've got to a place in England where we have the ear of those who make decisions. If we believe we're missing out on something, or our circumstances could be better, then we would be able to voice that.

"The communication breakdown across women's sport and when players are excluded from conversations... how can you make progress without them?

"I'm grateful to be part of the FA, to have those conversations and for how things have moved forward.

"That's all women's athletes are ever asking for - to have the right resources to do their jobs to the best of their ability. We stand with those players also and it's a collective fight for equality."

Wiegman: Arnold Clark Cup key for World Cup prep

Williamson was speaking ahead of England's first match since November, with the Lionesses hosting South Korea in Milton Keynes on Thursday.

The European champions will also play Italy in Coventry on Sunday and Belgium in Bristol on Wednesday in the Arnold Clark Cup, with Sarina Wiegman saying the fixtures are important as she prepares to lead her side into the World Cup.

"I think it's very good to play Korea Republic because it's another culture from another continent and that brings other things," said the England manager. "We like to play against opponents like that because we will maybe get similar opponents at the World Cup.

"I think Italy has grown as a team very much. They're playing different styles of play, which is good for us to practice against.

"And Belgium, as we've seen in the Euros, did very well. They're good opponents and they are really improving in their game."

Wiegman is planning to give opportunities to a number of players during the Arnold Clark Cup, but may be without Keira Walsh against South Korea as the Barcelona midfielder is ill.

"Almost everybody is fine, except for Keira who is questionable for tomorrow because she has a stomach bug," said Wiegman. "We'll assess her today but she won't be on the pitch today.

"What we want to take from this tournament is to get ready for July in preparation for the World Cup. We have three games which gives us opportunities to see lots of players and different combinations against good opponents."

