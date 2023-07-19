Women's World Cup: Vera Pauw says Republic of Ireland have plan to stop Australia star Sam Kerr

Facing an in-form Australia with Sam Kerr up front is a daunting task for Women's World Cup debutants Republic of Ireland - but manager Vera Pauw insists her team have a plan to deal with the Chelsea forward.

Thursday's encounter will see the Irish team come up against a Matildas side on a run of nine wins in 10 - including a 2-0 win over England back in April to inflict a first Lionesses defeat under manager Sarina Wiegman.

Kerr found the net in that England game and has 63 goals in 120 caps for Australia - but Pauw was also keen to remind everyone that Australia offer more than just the 29-year-old striker.

Asked how Kerr can be stopped, Paw replied: "Ask Sam Kerr!

"We will play our game and have our game plan and part of it is indeed dealing with Sam but also with many other players.

Image: Australia's Sam Kerr scored against England back in April

"Australia is not just Sam Kerr, Australia is a lot of good players and we've watched them, analysed them of course and we've set our game plan."

Australia are one of the favourites to lift the Women's World Cup on home soil and will be backed by a bumper 75,000 home crowd in the Sydney Olympic Park.

But Pauw says Ireland have shown they can deal with big crowds and vowed to not let her team buckle under pressure.

"We are debutants, it's the first time on the world stage which is massive" added the Ireland manager. "The fact we have come here is something to be really, really proud of. We are very realistic in our chances here, but we start a game to win. We hope we can show our qualities forward.

"We are a team that so far has not collapsed under the highest pressure. We played away at a record crowd in Sweden, away at a record crowd in Finland - even a record crowd in our stadium. But this is something different of course and we take care of ourselves.

"We know what kind of pressure we will put on. They are fast, they press forwards constantly and they put a lot of pressure on the goal. That is what we will face and we will have to put something against them."

Kerr: I enjoy 'poster girl pressure'

Meanwhile, Australia striker Kerr says she is enjoying the pressure and the expectation of being a "poster girl" for the tournament on home soil.

"I guess for me the expectations have kind of been growing over the four years, it's something I've learnt to deal with," she said.

"I think I really enjoyed it, I'm really proud that we have a home World Cup. Being part of this journey is amazing and I'm really excited for it.

"Of course everyone in Australia has a lot of expectations but I've taken in my stride and I've tried to just enjoy it. At Chelsea, I've done that too, enjoyed it and that's my best me.

"The expectation comes from outside noise, I know what is expected from me from the coach and my team and that's all the matters really right now."

O'Sullivan passed fit for Ireland after injury scare

Image: Ireland's Denise O'Sullivan was injured in the abandoned friendly

Meanwhile, Ireland are boosted by the return to fitness of Denise O'Sullivan, who suffered an injury scare last week.

The midfielder was taken to hospital last week with a shin problem during an "overly physical" warm-up friendly against Colombia that was abandoned after 20 minutes.

"Denise is fit, she will play. Unless [something happens in training] today," Pauw confirmed in the press conference.

"She trained yesterday for half of training, she will be in full training today and she will play tomorrow."